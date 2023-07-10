Q&A: How industries like mining can be more sustainable with small technology

Miners carry sacks with rocks to be crushed in order to extract gold at a mine near Rosita in northeast Nicaragua. - Copyright AFP Munir uz Zaman

In 2021, the world’s top mining companies committed to a goal of net zero direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner. But experts agree that can be a difficult challenge to overcome, since the “green energy” needed to operate plants at net-zero levels is still far from within our grasp.

In fact, the raw materials needed to develop the green technologies that would power the plants must first be drawn from the earth using current mining technologies and heavy equipment – which means diesel, coal and lots of replacement metal parts needed to keep this machinery running.

So “how on earth” are they going to do that sustainably?

Digital Journal spoke with Rand Taylor, CEO of The Fuel Ox, which has developed the most technologically advanced and eco-friendly fuel treatments and lubricants on the market, about how better fuel efficiency and heavy equipment lubrication can make these industrial powerhouses more sustainable as they work to create a more sustainable world.

Digital Journal: What is sustainable mining and is that even possible?

Rand Taylor: Sustainable mining falls under the category of “simple but not easy.” What I mean is that it is simple to explain but not easy to execute. Sustainable Mining requires that removal of the desired element from the ground must be done by:

Disturbing the eco-system as little as possible, Treating the indigenous peoples as fairly as possible, Conducting the mining itself as safely as possible, Using fuels, lubricants and chemicals in a safe way so as not to pollute the environment, and lastly, To leave the mining area as close to “as it was” as possible – without pollutants and having been reforested, etc.

Unfortunately, this is not easy and adds cost to the operation. But, yes, it is possible.

DJ: That may be true, but can a mine ever be completely carbon-neutral?

Taylor: It is nearly impossible for any project to be completely carbon-neutral, and it will likely take decades before it can be achieved across the industry. To do so requires first that the energy running them originates from a renewable source.

While there is some progress being made with the electrification of machinery it is only in relatively few instances and, even then, the power running them is coming from conventional fuels like coal, diesel and natural gas – not renewable sources like wind and sun. Another way that carbon neutrality can possibly be achieved is through carbon capture, which essentially means the company will capture carbon from the air and pump it underground, or into tailings, etc., enough to offset the carbon that they produce during the mining activities.

But, there are other ways they can help to reduce any negative impacts from mining, such as adding resources into recycling efforts, finding ways to utilize materials through their full life-cycle, managing waste properly, and controlling how much raw material they extract.

DJ: How do you see technology helping mines become more sustainable?

Taylor: Well, in the mining industry, there is big technology and small technology. Big technology is hard to change and will take a long time to activate – designing and employing electric-powered heavy machinery, for example. Small technology, like managing fuel economy and improving lubricity, is our specialty at Fuel Ox.

DJ: So, what small technology do you have that will help with sustainability efforts?

Taylor: Let’s start with fuel economy. Most heavy equipment runs on diesel fuel. But diesel has a bad reputation for being pollutive – ultra-fine particulates create unsightly and unhealthy soot when it burns. This has been alleviated with the introduction of diesel particulate filters (DFPs), which catch the soot before it gets into the atmosphere. But, these filters eventually have to be dealt with – usually by burning through what’s called a regeneration cycle, or “regen.” Adding a fuel additive with a combustion catalyst like Fuel Ox will promote a more thorough burn of fuel, resulting in fuel efficiency improvements of 7-10 percent, reduced emissions (by 50 percent) and longer-lasting engines and components. Carbon dioxide emissions have also been proven to be reduced by 20 percent or more and nitrous oxide by as much as 10 percent or more.

DJ: OK, so better fuel economy reduces soot and improves emissions. Is there anything more?

Taylor: Another massive sustainability issue that all heavy equipment operators face is lubrication. Standard lubricants on the market rely on heavy, toxic ingredients – specifically petroleum soaps and ultra-fine metals like molybdenum. There are two sustainability issues at play here: First, not only are toxins released during use, but they remain in the product upon disposal.

A single quart of used engine oil can contaminate 1,000,000 quarts of ground water. The second issue is the lack of efficiency of these lubricants. Most of these greases and oils claim to achieve sustainability rates of just 10-20 percent, resulting in a 90 percent rate of mechanical failure attributable to improper lubrication. Infinity Lube products are different. They contain a proprietary formula that treats the metal and provides sustainability levels of many hundreds of percent more than conventional petroleum-based products. Equally important is that Infinity Lubes are a 100% plant-based, non-toxic and eco-friendly formula, certified by the USDA’s BioPreferred® Program.

DJ: What do you mean, “treats the metal”?

Taylor: It’s all very scientific. Infinity Lube initiates a tribological reaction that basically scrubs the metal of all excess carbon and simultaneously infuses and embeds it with its lubricating properties. Its primary ingredient is a forging fluid that promotes case hardening (carbonitriding) on the peaks of the substrate precisely in the direct contact of the friction points, creating a surface that is about 20 Rockwell-C points harder than it was when it was new. As the metal becomes harder and microscopically smoother, the friction is reduced significantly and does not wear or corrode at anywhere close to normal rates. In addition, the technology generates two opposing aionic charges which stops the triboelectric effect, preventing surface degradation.

DJ: Is this science all proven?

Taylor: Yes, we’ve had our products independently tested by the Falex Lab, and have multiple white papers backing up all of these claims. More importantly, we have 20 years of R&D to back up every claim with multiple long-term field trials with major companies who are all available to speak openly about their results.