Q&A: How a high-speed dark fibre network will help the NY metro area keep pace with digital infrastructure growth

Optical fibers typically include a core surrounded by a transparent cladding material with a lower index of refraction. Image by BigRiz. CC BY-SA 3.0.

As individuals, companies and industries increasingly tap into the growing field of artificial intelligence, increasing volumes of data are driving the need for seamless transport, which is being driven by new infrastructure. Nowhere is this more necessary than in the information and financial hub of the Western world, the New York City Metropolitan Area.

To discuss the need for fast and reliable transport of data in this region, Digital Journal met with Joe Falco, CEO of Global InterXchange (GIX), which recently announced the installation of a new dark fiber route, marking the first privately owned, carrier-neutral dark fiber network to cross the Hudson River in two decades, linking key integration hubs: 60 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan and 165 Halsey Street in Newark, New Jersey.

Digital Journal: What is dark fiber, and why is it important today?

Joe Falco: Dark fiber, very simply, is a network of high-speed fiber optic cables that is installed and ready to transport information rapidly between two or more key points. The cable, which employs very fine glass to transmit data via light, is considered dark until it is “lit” by a data stream. Businesses (such as telecom and Internet providers, schools, hospitals, government institutions and financial markets) typically use IRU dark fiber pairs to deploy and operate the equipment required to “light” the fiber and use it for Internet access and communications. There are thousands of miles of unlit or dark fiber cables currently pending deployment in the U.S.

DJ: Why must the NY Metro region have a new dark fiber network available?

Falco: The New York Metro Area is a crucial hub for some of the world’s most vital and high-traffic fiber networks, driving the flow of data that powers global communications and connectivity. The cable infrastructure installed over 20 years ago was insufficient to manage the influx of data that has grown exponentially in previous years. The region serves some of the world’s largest and data-heavy institutions, from the New York Stock Exchange to hundreds of multinational businesses, hospitals, schools, public transit and government entities – all of which share data constantly within the cities and across the Hudson.

DJ: Tell me about the public-private partnership that was involved.

Falco: The trans-Hudson cable infrastructure uses the same tunnels that cars and trains use between NY and NJ. To access those tunnels, we needed to partner with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, so we could lay the cable and connect the regions. More than that, the network we’ve installed ensures the modernization needed to support current and future digital requirements for all kinds of businesses – making this region all the more attractive to cutting-edge organizations that may want to set up shop here in the region, so there was a strong public benefit to engaging in the partnership.

DJ: What are the modern upgrades this new network offers?

Falco: The new fiber optic route ensures the lowest latency and lightning-fast data transmission, with two unique paths into 60 Hudson Street, significantly boosting network diversity and resilience for financial, telecom, hyperscalers and colocation facilities. This network reduces the total cost of ownership and enables hyperscalers, wholesalers, and resellers to provide additional services on a unique, diverse route through the PATH tunnel. The cables are made of Prysmian fiber featuring Corning® SMF-28® Ultra glass, guaranteeing superior network performance, minimal splice points, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing latency with fortified physical security.

DJ: What kind of physical security is protecting the network?

Falco: Two very important elements protect the physical cable network. First, a state-of-the-art manhole system with dual-locking lids ensures that no one can gain access to the underground cables for any reason. Second, 16-ton flood gates on both sides of the Hudson River secure the PATH Tunnel infrastructure, safeguarding the cables from potential stormwater damage. The cable is also designed to withstand extreme weather and meet federal post-9/11 security standards.

DJ: Are there plans to increase the network?

Falco: With a clear vision for the future, GIX plans to expand further into additional tunnels with the Port Authority to continue redefining connectivity standards. This commitment to innovation ensures that resellers, wholesalers, global carriers, hyperscalers, AI companies, and financial institutions will continue to benefit from reliable, high-speed connectivity. Looking ahead, GIX remains dedicated to addressing connectivity challenges in hard-to-reach areas, ensuring rapid deployment, higher performance, availability and market readiness.