Q&A: Colorectal cancer patients are getting younger. Early screenings can help

Micrograph of colorectal adenocarcinoma. Image by Mikael Häggström, M.D. Own work, CC0

Colorectal cancer is known to be a significant health concern among older people, being the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society, which has historically recommended screenings after age 50.

But there is an alarming trend of younger people being diagnosed, according to research by the National Institutes for Health. By 2030, more than 1 in 10 colon cancers and 1 in 4 rectal cancers are predicted to be diagnosed in patients younger than 50 years old. Since early detection through screening methods like colonoscopy is crucial for effective treatment and improved survival rates, The ACS now recommends screening for anyone over 45, unless they have certain risk factors.

Digital Journal talked with Dr. Qin Rao of Manhattan Gastroenterology to provide insights into the prevalence of colorectal cancer, risk factors, symptoms, screening recommendations, and what patients can expect before, during, and after a colonoscopy.

Digital Journal: How has the prevalence of colorectal cancer changed over the past few decades?

Dr. Rao: Overall, thanks to aggressive preventive screening – specifically colonoscopy – the rate of new cases of colorectal cancer have been decreasing by nearly 2% per year since 2012. That number would be a lot different, however, if incidents among younger people were not increasing.

DJ: What factors are attributed to the increased prevalence of colon cancer in younger individuals?

Dr. Rao: The rise in colorectal cancer among younger populations is thought to be influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors, including dietary habits, obesity, physical inactivity, and possibly genetic predispositions. Dietary patterns high in red and processed meats and low in fiber, along with sedentary lifestyles, contribute to increased risk. Additionally, genetic factors, such as a family history of colorectal cancer or inherited syndromes like Lynch syndrome, may play a role.

DJ: What symptoms might indicate the need for a colonoscopy in younger patients?

Dr. Rao: Symptoms warranting a colonoscopy include:

Rectal bleeding

Persistent abdominal pain

Unexplained weight loss

Changes in bowel habits, such as persistent diarrhea or constipation

Pencil-thin stools

Unexplained anemia

These symptoms can be associated with colon cancer and should prompt medical evaluation. Early detection through colonoscopy can identify precancerous polyps or early-stage cancer, significantly improving treatment outcomes.

DJ: Who should undergo a colonoscopy, and what does the doctor look for during the procedure?

Dr. Rao: Since the recommendations were updated in 2021, adults aged 45 to 75 are generally recommended to have regular colonoscopies for colorectal cancer screening. Individuals with higher risk factors, such as a family history of colorectal cancer, may need to begin screening earlier and undergo more frequent examinations. During the procedure, doctors examine the inner lining of the colon and rectum to detect polyps, tumors, or other abnormalities. Identifying and removing polyps can prevent them from developing into cancer, making colonoscopy a vital tool in colorectal cancer prevention.

DJ: Are blood tests and pill cameras viable alternatives to colonoscopy?

Dr. Rao: While blood tests and capsule endoscopy (pill cameras) are emerging technologies in colorectal cancer screening, they are not yet considered replacements for colonoscopy. Colonoscopy remains the gold standard due to its ability to detect and remove polyps during the same procedure. Other methods may miss small polyps or lesions and lack the therapeutic capability to remove detected abnormalities immediately.

DJ: What should a patient expect before, during, and after a colonoscopy?

Dr. Rao: Preparation involves a clear liquid diet and laxatives to cleanse the bowel, ensuring clear visibility during the procedure. Patients may need to adjust medications, particularly blood thinners, as advised by their healthcare provider.

During the procedure, patients are sedated using general anesthesia. The doctor then inserts a colonoscope—a long, flexible tube with a camera—through the rectum to examine the colon. The procedure typically lasts 30 to 60 minutes.

After the procedure, patients may experience mild discomfort, such as bloating or cramping, and will need someone to accompany them home due to the sedation. Full recovery is expected by the next day, though patients should follow any specific post-procedure instructions provided by their doctor.

DJ: What happens if a polyp or abnormality is found during the colonoscopy?

Dr. Rao: If polyps or abnormalities are detected, they are typically removed or biopsied during the procedure for further pathological examination to determine if they are benign, precancerous, or malignant. This immediate intervention reduces the risk of cancer development and allows for early treatment if necessary. The removal process is generally painless, and the tissue samples are analyzed to guide any further treatment or surveillance.

DJ: If no abnormalities are found, when should the patient have their next colonoscopy?

Dr. Rao: If no polyps or cancer are found and the patient has average risk, the next colonoscopy is generally recommended in 10 years. However, individuals with higher risk factors, such as a family history of colorectal cancer, may need more frequent screenings.