Q&A: Are 3D-Printed airplane parts safe?

Since the invention of the 3D printer in the 1980s, the use cases for items manufactured using additive manufacturing technology have grown exponentially. In the last decade, one of the most interesting uses has been in the aerospace and defense industry.

The first commercial airplanes with 3D-printed parts were cleared for takeoff about 10 years ago. Today, nearly all aircraft contain at least one 3D printed part. The global aerospace 3D printing market industry is projected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2024 to $14.55 billion by 2032.

To talk about the role of 3D printing in the manufacture of aircraft, Digital Journal sat down with Jon Toews, Senior Vice President, A3D Manufacturing, which was recently granted AS9100 certification. This gives its customers qualified assurance that the components it yields meet the aerospace industry’s most rigorous requirements.

Digital Journal: Are airplanes really made using 3D printers?

Jon Toews: Yes, 3D printing has become a crucial manufacturing technology in aerospace, with many aircraft containing 3D-printed parts today. While traditional methods are still used for larger structural components, 3D printing is ideal for producing highly specialized and complex parts, especially for interior components, brackets, and parts with complex geometries. Its role continues to expand as additive manufacturing technologies advance, allowing for more reliable, high-quality parts that meet stringent aerospace standards.

DJ: What is a benefit of using a 3D printed part on an aircraft, compared to a traditionally manufactured part?

Toews: One primary benefit of using 3D-printed parts in aircraft is weight reduction. Lightweight components are crucial for improving fuel efficiency, which directly contributes to cost savings and reduces the environmental impact. Additionally, 3D printing enables innovative designs that would be challenging or impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing, providing greater flexibility in engineering and allowing for optimized aerodynamics.

DJ: How do aircraft manufacturers know the parts they receive from suppliers and parts manufacturers are of the highest quality?

Toews: The industry is highly regulated to ensure the parts are produced using the most up-to-date best practices and materials. The first line of defense is quality control. ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems, providing a framework for organizations across industries to improve their performance and meet customer expectations. The aerospace industry takes this one step further, preferring manufacturers and vendors achieve AS9100 certification, which deems a manufacturer compliant with the most rigorous standards of that industry. We have both certifications, so I can testify it is a very high bar to meet.

DJ: What is AS9100 and how does it provide such assurances?

Toews: AS9100 builds upon ISO 9001 standards and adds additional requirements, including risk management and traceability, which are essential for aerospace applications. AS9100 assures clients that a company adheres to consistent, controlled processes designed to minimize risks and maintain high quality in every component, which is especially crucial in an industry where safety is paramount.

DJ: Tell me about A3D Manufacturing’s role in the aerospace industry

Toews: A3D Manufacturing supports aerospace companies by providing high-quality manufacturing services that span the entire product lifecycle, from prototyping to full-scale production. As an ISO 9001:2025 and AS9100-certified manufacturer, we offer aerospace clients additive and traditional manufacturing solutions tailored to their needs, including CNC machining and casting. Our upcoming ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) registration further reinforces our commitment to meeting aerospace standards, allowing us to serve defense and other high-security sectors within aerospace effectively.

DJ: How is servicing aerospace different from other sectors?

Toews: Servicing aerospace requires an exceptionally high level of precision and adherence to stringent quality standards. Every part must meet rigorous testing and documentation requirements to ensure it performs reliably under extreme conditions. Additionally, aerospace clients often require comprehensive documentation and traceability, which adds layers of complexity to the manufacturing process.

DJ: How does having AS9100 certification benefit vendors like A3D Manufacturing?

Toews: AS9100 certification signals to our aerospace clients that A3D Manufacturing follows the rigorous processes required for aerospace production, from initial material sourcing through final inspection. This certification benefits vendors by opening up opportunities in the aerospace sector, ensuring clients that our manufacturing processes meet their high standards. For A3D, AS9100 reinforces our commitment to quality, helping us build stronger, trust-based relationships with aerospace clients who rely on us for critical components.