Q&A: Advancing radiotherapeutics to tackle cancers of the nervous system

Radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) is emerging as a safe and effective targeted approach to treating many types of cancer. In RPT, radiation is systemically or locally delivered.

To learn more about emerging developments, Digital Journal spoke with Marc Hedrick, MD MBA, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system.

Dr. Marc Hedrick, MD MBA, is the President and CEO at Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Dr. Hedrick served in a number of executive leadership roles including President, CEO, and Director at Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., and President and CEO of StemSource, Inc.

Dr. Hedrick is a trained general, vascular, and plastic surgeon and former Associate Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Digital Journal: Can you provide a brief background on Plus Therapeutics?

Marc Hedrick: Plus Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company developing a specific type of cancer drug known as targeted radiotherapeutics. These targeted radiotherapeutics deliver very high doses of radiation that directly target cancerous tumors while aiming to preserve normal cell and tissue functions. We are working to do this by leveraging our novel drug formulations and technologies to provide a safe and effective dose of radiation directly to the tumors of those who battle rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer.

DJ: What is your radiotherapeutic platform and what are its components?

Hedrick: Our radiotherapy technology comprises three essential components. First, isotopes produced in nuclear reactors emit dual radiation types essential for targeting cancerous tumors and tracking the drug to ensure precise delivery exclusively to the tumor site. Second, a lipid, or fatty envelope, encapsulates these isotopes, concentrating their effect on the tumor. Third, specialized administration and targeting technologies ensure the precise delivery of isotopes exclusively to the tumor location. More information on this is available on our website at plustherapeutics.com.

DJ: What products do you have in your portfolio and where are they in the development process?

Hedrick: Our radiotherapeutics are focused today on treating cancers of the central nervous system, which are some of the deadliest cancers. This includes primary brain tumors for both adults and children and metastatic cancer from breast, lung, and skin cancers called leptomeningeal metastases. We are currently in Phase I and Phase II of our clinical trials with support from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute, and the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas. More information on this is available at respect-trials.com.

DJ: What were the main challenges in the development and how did you overcome these?

Hedrick: The main challenge to developing these therapies is developing a broad team of experts in nuclear and radiation medicine, drug development, software, and image analysis. These advanced therapies require diverse and unique expertise to ensure patient safety and drug efficacy. We have been fortunate to be able to collaborate with experts in the field who are all dedicated to this mission of solving some of the toughest challenges in oncology and improving the lives of patients.

DJ: With your upcoming interview with Scott Hamilton, Olympian & Brain Cancer Champion, what will you discuss and why do you think this is an important video for people to see?

Hedrick: Scott Hamilton has a unique perspective as a world-class athlete, cancer survivor, and articulate speaker who has now turned his attention to patient advocacy for patients with cancer. His voice is authentic, authoritative, and compelling and needs to be heard by patients and families journeying through cancer who may be able to relate to his experiences. As for me, being an MD and CEO of Plus Therapeutics, I also have a unique and distinct perspective on these issues coming from the medical and pharmaceutical industry, and I think people will find the dialogue between us engaging, entertaining, and unique.

DJ: What developments do you think will take place in the next 5-10 years in the ways we treat cancers of the central nervous system?

Hedrick: Over the next decade, these types of cancer treatments will rapidly become widely accessible, more effective, and increasingly tailored to each individual’s unique cancer profile. Cancer remains a shared adversary, compelling us to relentlessly advance in our battle against it.