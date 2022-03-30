Q&A: Adding flavor to the dish: Innovative garlic presser invented

Image of the GARLIC ROCKET ONE. Image by Peter Binder, with permission.

Garlic is widely used around the world for its pungent flavor as a seasoning or condiment. The trick to getting the most out of garlic is with optimally breaking and crushing the clove. Most garlic presses are hard to operate, wasteful and messy. Peter Binder (Copenhagen, Denmark) has come up with an innovative solution, which he has named the ‘GARLIC ROCKET ONE’. This was created after many hours of development, testing and testing again and late at night.

Recently, Binder has launched what he calls “the garlic press of the future.” The key innovations association with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE are:

It can process a whole clove of garlic, including the skin.

No peeling is needed.

The press is operated by click and turn – no force is needed.

The stamp presses all the garlic out through the holes at the bottom.

Then the pins empty the holes for garlic.

There is no waste – no garlic left inside the presser.

There is no mess, and the press is very easy to clean.

The output is just fresh crushed garlic.

Since the fingers of the user never touch the garlic, the problem of garlic smelling fingers is avoided.

To discover more about the garlic presser and to probe the mind of an inventor, Digital Journal caught up with Peter Binder.

Inventor Peter Bindner from Denmark. Image: GARLIC ROCKET ONE, with permission

Digital Journal: Can you explain a little about your background?

Peter Binder: I come from Copenhagen in Denmark and have always been interested in solutions to challenges. When I experience something that irritates me, my brain immediately starts thinking in solutions that can make it easier and less cumbersome e.g. to carry out. It can be in the kitchen, in the garden or when I ride a bike, etc.

DJ: Have you always been interested in coming up with practical solutions to problems?

Binder: Ever since I was very young, I have come up with solutions and ideas that were both fun and practical, for example. when many flowers had to be watered in the garden with one water hose but via several water hoses put together at once, it was time saving.

DJ: What inspired you to create GARLIC ROCKET ONE?

Binder: With my old garlic presses, every time I peeled a clove of garlic, I thought, ‘there must be a better way’, so I spent time developing and refining GARLIC ROCKET ONE, a brand-new garlic presser. I invented brand-new technology, in which a specially developed stamp with a “click and turn” function quickly and easily presses the garlic out through the holes at the bottom – and then the pins empty the holes for the last of the garlic.

DJ: What were the main complexities with the development of the appliance, from the prototype to the commercial product?

Binder: The main problem with developing a prototype that could be much better than all the other garlic presses at once was really many. It ended up with six improvement points which improve the whole process of squeezing completely fresh garlic, which is also the healthiest to eat.

DJ: How did you encourage investment in the Rocket?

Binder: As I always say that 1 percent is the idea and 99 percent is to execute. You have to go after your dreams and fulfil them and that is my driving force to invest a lot of time and not least money. Then it is natural for everyone else, also to see that it could be interesting to be part of this adventure.

DJ: How have you developed your marketing campaign?

Binder: All the response I have received from the supporters has been invaluable as well as social media. It has given the big overview of where the marketing should be deployed in relation to the core target groups.

DJ: What has the response been like so far?

Binder: The response I’ve received when people have been allowed to try out the prototype of the GARLIC ROCKET ONE is, in fact, amazing every time. They can see it works and that’s it.

DJ: Are you working on any other projects?

Binder: I already have several projects underway that can benefit both in the office and not least in the homes. You can rejoice, it will be fun.