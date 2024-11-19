Purpose over politics: Toast’s fight for women in tech heats up and heads south

Marissa McNeelands is the CEO of Toast, a membership-based women's collective founded to flip the hiring dynamic in favour of women in tech. - Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

“How much does it cost to take out a full-page ad in the New York Times?” Marissa McNeelands, CEO of Toast, asked her marketing lead during a drive home from a company retreat.

When she heard the answer — $250,000 — she chuckled, knowing it wasn’t feasible, but the thought lingered.

It was the night of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and Donald Trump had just reclaimed the White House.

Toast, a Canadian-founded platform championing women in tech, was preparing to scale in the U.S., a country where Trump had vowed to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“That moment lit a fire in us,” McNeelands recalled during an interview at Calgary Innovation Week. “Our mission is bigger than any leader or regime. I think that this is needed now more than ever. Come and get us. We will take the fines. We will take whatever, and we will just keep on pushing through.”

Marissa McNeelands is the CEO of Toast, a membership-based women’s collective founded to flip the hiring dynamic in favour of women in tech. – Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

Founded to empower women in the male-dominated tech industry, Toast has become a standout platform for fostering gender diversity and inclusion.

With a dual focus on community and corporate recruitment, the organization connects women with career opportunities while simultaneously pushing companies to diversify their workforces.

Their model balances grassroots community building with a results-driven recruitment strategy. Members enjoy unique programming — like tech walks, leadership summits, and candid panels — that foster connection and professional development.

On the corporate side, Toast partners with organizations to help recruit women into leadership roles, often turning the traditional hiring process on its head.

The results speak for themselves: Toast has funneled more than $3 million in salaries into the hands of women, and expanded its membership by 76% year-over-year.

This year, the company also hit more than $1 million in annual revenue, a feat that less than 2% of female entrepreneurs achieve.

Operating chapters in nine Canadian cities, including Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Toast is now setting its sights on scaling its impact across the U.S.

April Hicke is the Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Toast, a membership-based women’s collective founded to flip the hiring dynamic in favour of women in tech. – Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

Living a brand with purpose

Toast’s approach to pushing boundaries is unapologetic and sometimes provocative.

One standout example is their now-famous “Men in Tech” panel designed to put male leaders on the spot and challenge their understanding of workplace gender dynamics. These sessions encourage honest dialogue and accountability, a stark departure from the typically polished and scripted nature of similar industry events.

“In tech hubs, I think everyone’s used to hearing the same voices or the same types of voices, and I think we push the limit a little bit,” McNeelands said. “We don’t know where the line is until we cross it.”

Toast’s weekly newsletter is another vehicle for bold expression.

After the 2024 U.S. election, the company prepared two versions of their newsletter — one for a potential Kamala Harris victory, the other for Trump’s win.

The latter pulled no punches, addressing the rollback of DEI initiatives head-on.

“We got an email saying we need to be more neutral,” she recalls, commenting that both men and women often offer unsolicited advice on what Toast should do differently. And on the flipside, the company also receives heaps of praise from people who are appreciative of calling things out.

Today, McNeelands said the company employs a virtual assistant specifically to manage hate mail.

Whether it’s standing up for women’s rights in its newsletter or hosting panels that challenge male leaders, Toast’s purpose-driven approach has become a hallmark of the company’s brand, resonating with its community while challenging the status quo.

Marissa McNeelands is the CEO of Toast, a membership-based women’s collective founded to flip the hiring dynamic in favour of women in tech. – Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

Accomplishments and U.S. expansion

Toast’s momentum has driven its expansion into the U.S., with chapters launched in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Plans are also underway to establish a presence in San Francisco by 2025.

“The U.S. is massive compared to Canada — 120,000 women in tech versus 3.3 million in the U.S.,” McNeelands noted. “You need resources, networks, and boots on the ground. It’s a challenge, but we’re ready for it.”

Toast began its U.S. expansion in March 2024 with International Women’s Day events in Seattle and New York, followed by months of community-testing initiatives in key cities.

Each market brought unique challenges.

“Seattle felt welcoming and ready,” McNeelands explained. “In San Francisco, there are so many existing organizations that we’re focusing on partnerships. Meanwhile, in LA, where bro culture still dominates, we’re carving out our own niche with unique events like garden parties and tech walks.”

As a for-profit organization, Toast stands out in the nonprofit-heavy advocacy space. This structure has allowed it to remain independent and pursue bold initiatives.

“Purpose always comes first for us,” McNeelands emphasized, highlighting how Toast’s model ensures it can prioritize mission over external pressures like grant funding.

Toast is a membership-based women’s collective founded to flip the hiring dynamic in favour of women in tech. – Photo by Paulina Ochoa for Digital Journal

What’s next for Toast?

As Toast pushes forward, its vision is clear: scale its recruitment impact while continuing to expand its grassroots community.

In the coming year, Toast plans to double its revenue, expand its chapters in the U.S., and invest in its Champions Program which trains male executives to become active sponsors for women in leadership roles.

The program, which began as a beta with 45 executives, has proven so successful that next year’s cohort will consist entirely of men.

“We need the men who are the 90% in leadership to put in the work,” McNeelands explained, echoing her oft-shared points on the need to dismantle the systemic barriers that have kept women from advancing in tech.

Despite the challenges ahead, McNeelands remains optimistic.

From garden parties in Los Angeles to partnerships in San Francisco, Toast’s unconventional and unapologetic approach is reshaping how women in tech are supported and celebrated.

“This work is needed now more than ever,” she said.

With bold ambitions, a purpose-driven model, and a growing footprint in the U.S., Toast is on track to make an indelible mark on the tech industry — and the women who power it.

Follow and subscribe: Digital Journal is the official media partner of Innovation Week YYC. Here’s how you can follow: See all Innovation Week coverage

Follow us on LinkedIn here

Summaries will be sent out in our newsletter (subscribe here)

Check out the full schedule for the week-long tech festival (here)

Get tickets to the Launch Party (here)

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.