Pulsed field technology developed to safely treat atrial fibrillation

The company Palomar Health has announced the implementation of a procedure offered at Palomar Medical Center Escondido – pulsed field ablation. The procedure is conducted using the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System and it is designed to treat atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rhythm.

Atrial fibrillation occurs when the top two chambers of the heart (the atria) beat too fast and with an irregular rhythm (fibrillation). Individuals with atrial fibrillation are at a higher risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

It is estimated that 12.1 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2030, more than double the number in 2010.

The new technology has a lower risk of complications and shorter anaesthesia time compared to traditional treatment.

During a traditional ablation procedure, a catheter is guided to the interior of the heart and generates extreme temperatures––hot or cold––to destroy targeted areas in the heart associated with abnormal heart rhythms.

With the new medical technology, instead of thermal energy, the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System uses short bursts of high energy, or electrical pulses, that target affected heart tissue that cause atrial fibrillation.

In contrast to traditional, thermal ablation procedures carrying a risk of injury to surrounding bodily areas such as the oesophagus and diaphragm, the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System relies on tissue-selective, non-thermal electric fields to remove affected heart tissue, avoid damage to surrounding structures and protect surrounding heart tissue.

A pulsed field ablation procedure for atrial fibrillation takes approximately one hour, and most patients are in recovery for an additional three hours.

Pulsed field ablation was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and this marks a milestone in heart treatment.

Commenting on the launch, Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health states: “We are pleased to have implemented the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System, a newly approved device for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in the U.S. and a technology that has been used safely and effectively across the globe.”

She adds: “The incidence of atrial fibrillation is on the rise, and such safe, effective and efficient therapies allow physicians to treat more patients, reduce complications, and benefit overall public health.”