Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Pulsar Fusion begins construction of nuclear fusion rocket engine

UK aerospace company Pulsar Fusion is assembling a nuclear fusion rocket engine, that harnesses the power of the sun.
Avatar photo

Published

The design of the new propulsion chamber. Source - Pulsar Fusion
The design of the new propulsion chamber. Source - Pulsar Fusion

UK aerospace company Pulsar Fusion is assembling a nuclear fusion rocket engine, that harnesses the power of the sun.

The 8-meter (26 feet) long fusion chamber is being assembled in Bletchley, UK, and is scheduled to be fired in 2027 and will temporarily become the hottest place in the solar system creating exhaust speeds of over 500,000 MPH.

Pulsar Fusion says the aim of using nuclear fusion propulsion technology is to revolutionize space travel in terms of both speeds and fuel usage. The same kinds of reactions that power the Sun could halve travel times to Mars, taking just two years.

Researchers at Pulsar Fusion hope to reach a temperature of several hundred million degrees when the final plasma shot is fired in the chamber, creating temperatures hotter than the Sun.

“The difficulty is learning how to hold and confine the super-hot plasma within an electromagnetic field,” said Dr James Lambert, CFO of Pulsar Fusion. “The plasma behaves like a weather system in terms of being incredibly hard to predict using conventional techniques.

“Scientists have not been able to control the turbulent plasma as it is heated to hundreds of millions of degrees and the reaction simply stops. This unpredictability is attributed to the science Magneto-Hydro Dynamics (MHD) and Gyrokinetics, the state of the plasma is changing all the time.”

Magneto-Hydro Dynamics is a model of electrically conducting fluids that treats all interpenetrating particle species together as a single continuous medium. Its primary use is with low-frequency, large-scale, magnetic behavior in plasma and liquid metals.

Dr. Lambert adds, “Scientists can get to fusion temperatures, as recently demonstrated at California’s Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, and this will be achieved again more often going forward, but small improvements can dramatically improve the results in our favor”

Richard Dinan Pulsar Fusion

According to The Engineer, Pulsar Fusion was founded by Made in Chelsea alumnus Richard Dinan in 2011. Pulsar Fusion currently produces chemical and electric propulsion systems for the aerospace and defense sectors.

But the company has its sights set further afield, claiming its fusion rocket will be able to halve mission times to Mars and facilitate manned journeys to Saturn.

Pulsar has partnered with Princeton Satellite Systems to take the data from the PFRC-2 reactor, passing it through supercomputer simulations to better predict how super-hot plasma behaves under electromagnetic confinement.

In this article:fusion temperatures, Journey to Mars or Jupiter, Magneto-Hydro Dynamics, nuclear fusion rocket engine, PFRC-2 reactor, Pulsar Fusion
Avatar photo
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

David Archuleta David Archuleta

Entertainment

Review: David Archuleta releases his new single ‘I’m Yours’

Pop singer-songwriter David Archuleta released his new single and music video for “I’m Yours.”

15 hours ago
'Ultimate showdown': Novak Djokovic kisses the grass as he celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals 'Ultimate showdown': Novak Djokovic kisses the grass as he celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals

Sports

‘Ultimate showdown’ as Djokovic, Alcaraz clash for Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic says the sporting world will be watching his "ultimate showdown" against Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's Wimbledon final.

8 hours ago
Jane Birkin spent most of her life in her adopted France, where she became a style icon Jane Birkin spent most of her life in her adopted France, where she became a style icon

Life

Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76

Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France, has died, she was 76.

4 hours ago
US regulators have expressed concerns that Xbox-parent Microsoft buying 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard would give the tech titan too much clout in the videogame market US regulators have expressed concerns that Xbox-parent Microsoft buying 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard would give the tech titan too much clout in the videogame market

Business

Losses stack up for FTC’s Khan in US antitrust crackdown

FTC chairman Lina Khan is on a mission to embolden US competition enforcers.

10 hours ago