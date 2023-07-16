Pulsar Fusion begins construction of nuclear fusion rocket engine

The design of the new propulsion chamber. Source - Pulsar Fusion

UK aerospace company Pulsar Fusion is assembling a nuclear fusion rocket engine, that harnesses the power of the sun.

The 8-meter (26 feet) long fusion chamber is being assembled in Bletchley, UK, and is scheduled to be fired in 2027 and will temporarily become the hottest place in the solar system creating exhaust speeds of over 500,000 MPH.

Pulsar Fusion says the aim of using nuclear fusion propulsion technology is to revolutionize space travel in terms of both speeds and fuel usage. The same kinds of reactions that power the Sun could halve travel times to Mars, taking just two years.

Researchers at Pulsar Fusion hope to reach a temperature of several hundred million degrees when the final plasma shot is fired in the chamber, creating temperatures hotter than the Sun.

“The difficulty is learning how to hold and confine the super-hot plasma within an electromagnetic field,” said Dr James Lambert, CFO of Pulsar Fusion. “The plasma behaves like a weather system in terms of being incredibly hard to predict using conventional techniques.

“Scientists have not been able to control the turbulent plasma as it is heated to hundreds of millions of degrees and the reaction simply stops. This unpredictability is attributed to the science Magneto-Hydro Dynamics (MHD) and Gyrokinetics, the state of the plasma is changing all the time.”

Magneto-Hydro Dynamics is a model of electrically conducting fluids that treats all interpenetrating particle species together as a single continuous medium. Its primary use is with low-frequency, large-scale, magnetic behavior in plasma and liquid metals.

Dr. Lambert adds, “Scientists can get to fusion temperatures, as recently demonstrated at California’s Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, and this will be achieved again more often going forward, but small improvements can dramatically improve the results in our favor”

Richard Dinan – Pulsar Fusion

According to The Engineer, Pulsar Fusion was founded by Made in Chelsea alumnus Richard Dinan in 2011. Pulsar Fusion currently produces chemical and electric propulsion systems for the aerospace and defense sectors.

But the company has its sights set further afield, claiming its fusion rocket will be able to halve mission times to Mars and facilitate manned journeys to Saturn.

Pulsar has partnered with Princeton Satellite Systems to take the data from the PFRC-2 reactor, passing it through supercomputer simulations to better predict how super-hot plasma behaves under electromagnetic confinement.