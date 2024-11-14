Protecting iPhones from thieves with easy hacks

Image: — © AFP

A little-known built-in feature can help protect an iPhone against theft and setting it up takes less than a minute. Technology experts are urging iPhone owners to activate this key feature.

This comes after the Metropolitan Police in the UK revealing that mobile phone thefts rose from 175 to 249 per day between 2021 and 2022.

Luis De Los Santos, a refurbished tech expert at the firm Back Market, stresses the importance of enabling the iPhone’s Stolen Device Protection. He explains that this feature not only protects personal information but also boosts the likelihood of recovering a stolen phone.

When activated, the Stolen Device Protection triggers a Security Delay that requires two successful biometric authentications (like Face ID or Touch ID) an hour apart. This extra layer of security ensures that critical settings, such as passcode changes or Apple ID password resets, cannot be altered without proper authentication.

How to activate Apple’s Stolen Device Protection:

Go to Settings and select Face ID & Passcode. Enter your iPhone’s passcode. Select ‘Stolen Device Protection’ and turn it on.

Extra features of Stolen Device Protection

• Familiar Locations: The additional security steps are enforced when your iPhone is in unfamiliar locations. Familiar locations are typically your home, workplace, and other places where you frequently use your device.

• Always On Option: You can set the feature to always require additional security measures regardless of location.

Apple recommends turning this feature off before selling, trading, or gifting your iPhone. This is because keeping the feature enabled could potentially lock the new user out of the phone or Apple ID settings, causing frustration and complications during the initial setup.

“With the increasing frequency of smartphone thefts, it’s essential for users to be aware of the security features available on their devices,” says De Los Santos. “The Stolen Device Protection feature is a game-changer, offering a robust defence against unauthorised access and aiding in the recovery process.”

Top anti-theft phone safety tips

In addition to activating the Stolen Device Protection feature on the iPhone, the following top security tips can be used for Apple and Android devices: