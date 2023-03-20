Promoting safer sleeping for babies: new research

Newborn babies seen inside their cribs at a hospital in the city of Santa Rosa, Phillipines - Copyright AFP STR

According to researchers, a change is needed for the way safer sleep information is communicated in order to reduce the risks to babies from unsafe sleeping practices. This call comes from Oxford, UCL, Bristol and Newcastle Universities.

The focus is with finding ways to reduce incidences of sudden death in infancy. The output has led to suggestions for promoting safer sleep for babies. The research particularly focuses on families facing significant adversity.

In the UK, rates of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) have declined steeply through society, with the exception of families living in the most deprived neighbourhoods. Within these communities, families continue to experience a disproportionately higher rate. For example, the National Child Mortality Database found that 42 percent of SUDIs occurred in deprived neighbourhoods, compared with 8 percent in the least deprived communities.

To gather meaningful data from which insights could be made, the researchers interviewed parents, talked to local professional services and studied data on decision-making and safer sleep interventions.

Jane Barlow, Professor of Evidence Based Intervention and Policy Evaluation at Oxford’s Department of Social Policy and Intervention, explains: ‘The findings of this research suggest that it may be beneficial for practitioners working to promote safe sleep practices with parents who are faced with a range of adverse life circumstances some of whom may also have a social worker, to focus on exploring in an open and honest way, the reasons that parents might, for example, co-sleep with an infant, and how to do so safely.”

The subsequent report says that a range of motivational factors play a key role in influencing decision-making about the infant sleep environment, including parents’ own needs for adequate sleep, and the need to bond with their babies.

The report further suggests professionals responsible for conversations about infant sleep safety have concerns about providing personalised and tailored support and managing risks in families with a social worker.

The recommendations include:

Open conversations between parents and professionals could be used to support safer sleep for babies who have a social worker.

These open conversations would need to acknowledge and discuss the reality of people’s lives in order to understand and address the motivation behind parental decisions and actions.

Conversations should include credible, trusted sources and sound evidence to explain how and why safer sleep practices aim to protect infants. Social pressures with regard to “good parenting” may act as barriers to open and frank conversations between parents and professionals.

The research finds in-depth conversations about safer sleep might best be delivered to families in receipt of social care by a practitioner, such as a Health Visitor.