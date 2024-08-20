Project Solar: Shining light on the solar industry’s dark side

Photo courtesy of Project Solar

The residential solar industry, a beacon of hope for sustainable energy, has stumbled and fallen, leaving once-promising companies bankrupt and defunct and customers with non-performing systems, debt, and long-broken promises of energy independence. Yet reports keep showing rising utility costs and lower/flat-lined solar costs amongst historical inflation. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports solar energy as the lowest-cost energy generation in the United States, beating out coal, natural gas, wind, and nuclear. So why is the solar industry struggling to live up to its cost savings promises?



“The problem is greed and a lack of transparency,” as Trevor Hiltbrand, CEO of Project Solar, puts it. “The United States has one of the lowest solar adoption rates of any developed nation. Looking at the sales commissions and financing fees, it’s no wonder adoption is low.”

Hiltbrand is on a mission to change that narrative and bring transparency and trust back to the solar market. Project Solar was launched in 2020 with industry-low prices, instant upfront home assessments, and quoting without the need to talk to a salesperson.

Despite efforts from companies like Project Solar, the residential solar industry is still predominantly driven by commissioned sales reps. Deceptive practices are not uncommon, with sales reps often making exaggerated claims about savings and hiding or not disclosing material information in the contracts, such as hidden fees, aggressive cancellation terms, and obscure warranty information. Simply put, homeowners are left with unexpected costs, underperforming systems, and a bad taste in their mouth.

Hiltbrand has observed these problems firsthand and is committed to addressing them head-on. “There have been so many articles exposing the ‘dark side of solar,’ pointing out the issues with commissioned sales reps, hidden costs, and unreliable service,” Hiltbrand notes. “These are precisely the problems we set out to solve.”

One common deceptive practice involves sales representatives who push customers toward overpriced systems by promising unrealistic returns on investment. These reps often downplay or omit critical details like fluctuating utility rates or the true capacity of the solar system. In other cases, companies might offer low initial quotes only to introduce hidden fees later in the process, leaving customers with a bill far higher than expected.

Project Solar aims to make solar power accessible, affordable, and transparent. By adopting a direct-to-consumer model, the company eliminates the middlemen that have contributed to the industry’s issues. This approach allows Project Solar to offer very low prices while ensuring that customers receive honest, unbiased information about their solar investment. “When you hide your pricing behind a “conversation with a sales rep,” you lose the consumer’s trust,” Hiltbrand explains. “That’s why we built our quoting engine — transparency forces fair pricing.”

One key aspect of Project Solar’s approach is its commitment to transparency. The company’s online quoting tool analyzes factors like roof pitch, solar azimuth, square footage, and shading on an hour-by-hour basis to determine each customer’s optimal system size and production levels. This data-driven approach ensures customers receive accurate yearly and lifetime production calculations and savings estimates.

“We provide a clear estimate of how much your system will produce over its lifetime, and if it falls short, we’ll compensate you. By being fully transparent, we’re addressing common issues in the solar industry, like overcharging and manipulative pricing. We’ll even tell you if the system won’t save you money,” says Hiltbrand.

The company provides clear, easy-to-understand information about its products, pricing, and installation process, empowering customers to make informed decisions. This commitment to clarity extends to its warranty program, Solar Care, which offers industry-leading protection, including a production guarantee and double-backed workmanship warranty.

Trevor Hiltbrand’s vision for Project Solar is rooted in the belief that solar energy should be accessible and straightforward for everyone. His background in technology and commitment to transparency drive the company’s mission to change how solar is sold. Hiltbrand envisions a future where solar energy is the norm rather than the exception, with customers confidently making the switch, knowing they are getting the best value and protection in the industry.

Project Solar stands out in the crowded solar market by addressing the very issues that have tarnished the industry’s reputation. Through transparent pricing, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach, the company offers a refreshing alternative to the deceptive practices that have left many wary of solar energy. To learn more about Project Solar, visit projectsolar.com.