Program management leader Hardik Ghelani seeks to drive innovative change

Photo courtesy of Hardik Ghelani

Hardik Ghelani, a dynamic and versatile Technical Program Management leader, has made significant strides in the software and technology industry over the past 11 years. With a reputation as a highly strategic partner, Hardik has worked to deliver large-scale, cross-functional programs that push the boundaries of what’s expected.

“I believe in fostering collaboration and bridging the gap between business, product, and engineering to drive innovation and success,” Hardik states. His journey began as a software developer, where he honed his technical skills and gained a deep understanding of the development process. His talent and dedication quickly propelled him into leadership roles, where he took on the challenges of team management and project oversight. Throughout his career, Hardik has worked with renowned companies such as Larsen & Tubro Infotech (LTI), HBO, and ADP, consistently delivering exceptional results and earning recognition for his valuable contributions.

The development of the Dynamic Squad Model, an innovative approach to Agile software development, has become one of Hardik’s most notable achievements. This model, which Hardik detailed in a featured article on DZone, addresses the challenges of resource allocation and team efficiency in Scrum-based environments. “The Dynamic Squad Model has been a game-changer in improving productivity and reducing time-to-market by enabling developers to focus on one project at a time,” he asserts.

Hardik’s problem-solving skills and innovative thinking have been instrumental in tackling complex challenges across various projects. During his time at ADP-Lifion, he was part of a core strategic group that invented an integration tool kit, which significantly reduced development time and improved scalability for client customization and integration. “Innovation is key in solving complex challenges. At ADP-Lifion, our integration tool kit reduced development time and improved scalability significantly,” Hardik notes. Similarly, while working on a project for Radiometer in Denmark, Hardik developed a solution using SSIS packages to provide near real-time status monitoring for medical analyzers, demonstrating his ability to apply technical expertise to solve real-world problems.

As a thought leader in the industry, Hardik serves on the Strategic Leadership Advisory Panel for both Pace University’s Lubin School of Business and Seton Hall University, where he provides valuable insights and guidance to upcoming programs.

“I believe in inspiring trust, cohesion, and project engagement across all levels of stakeholders and executives,” Hardik emphasizes. Throughout his career, he has learned valuable lessons that he shares with others in the industry. He emphasizes the importance of ownership, embracing challenges as opportunities for growth, and always planning for the worst while hoping for the best. Hardik’s philosophy centers on being a leader, not just a manager, and tackling difficult tasks head-on.

Looking to the future, Hardik aspires to be part of the Senior Executive Committee of a multinational company, where he can continue to drive innovation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

As Hardik Ghelani continues to lead the charge in software development and program management, his expertise, innovation, and leadership serve as an inspiration to those in the industry. With a track record of success and a commitment to driving positive change, Hardik is poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come.

Visit Hardik Ghelani on Linkedin to follow his journey.