Priya Ranjan Parida: ITSM specialist with extensive experience in ServiceNow solutions

“In IT service management, success lies in creating processes that not only streamline operations but also adapt to changing business requirements.” — Priya Ranjan Parida

Priya Ranjan Parida has built a comprehensive career in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) frameworks, with over 16 years of professional experience. His focus has consistently been on delivering IT solutions that align with evolving business needs and organizational goals. Through his expertise in ServiceNow and ITIL methodologies, coupled with a deep understanding of agile practices, Priya has contributed to significant projects across diverse industries, including banking, retail, insurance, and media.

Designing and implementing IT service strategies

A central aspect of Priya Ranjan’s career involves the development and implementation of IT service roadmaps. His work has included designing strategies that ensure alignment with broader organizational objectives. This has involved the effective use of ServiceNow platforms, managing product lifecycles, and introducing new modules tailored to specific organizational requirements.

In his role as a product owner and solution architect, Priya has worked on projects that demanded a meticulous approach to product upgrades and third-party system integrations. His frameworks have been developed with a focus on maintaining out-of-the-box (OOB) configurations while ensuring that technical solutions meet stakeholder requirements. His approach ensures solutions not only fulfil functional specifications but also enhance the user experience.

ServiceNow expertise and application

ServiceNow has been a critical tool in Priya Ranjan’s ITSM initiatives. His expertise spans ITIL modules, including Incident, Problem, Change, and Configuration Management. By implementing best practices across these areas, he has been able to create efficient workflows and improve service delivery processes.

One of his noteworthy projects involved developing custom applications within the ServiceNow ecosystem. He was responsible for creating workflows, metadata management, and notification systems, all aimed at improving operational outcomes. His contributions highlight the potential of ServiceNow when configured to meet specific technical and business requirements.

By tailoring the capabilities of ServiceNow to organizational needs, Priya has helped reduce service downtime, improved operational efficiency, and enabled the creation of streamlined IT processes. His technical interventions have been characterized by a methodical approach to problem-solving and a strong emphasis on aligning technology with business processes.

Cross-industry contributions

Priya Ranjan’s professional contributions extend across multiple industries, each presenting distinct challenges and opportunities. In the banking sector, he worked on defining ITSM processes that complied with regulatory standards while optimizing resource use. This required a balanced approach to ensure regulatory adherence without compromising operational agility.

In the retail sector, Priya focused on implementing service catalog solutions. These solutions improved the transparency of operations and enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, particularly in managing IT assets and service requests.

A key achievement in his career involved leading the Configuration Management Database (CMDB) process. This project required standardizing global ITSM strategies to ensure consistency in asset and configuration management. By integrating data sources and automating processes, Priya contributed to measurable improvements in service delivery efficiency.

Focus on communication and collaboration

Priya Ranjan emphasizes the importance of effective communication and collaboration in achieving successful outcomes in ITSM projects. Acting as a liaison between technical teams and business stakeholders, he has facilitated the alignment of project objectives with organizational priorities.

In one initiative, he developed a measurements dictionary designed to establish clear, measurable goals for IT processes. This involved gathering detailed technical and business requirements, coordinating the creation of test scenarios, and ensuring seamless communication between various teams. This structured approach reduced ambiguities and ensured that the outcomes met strategic objectives.

Framework development for IT service delivery

Priya has a strong focus on creating frameworks that enhance IT service delivery. His work often revolves around aligning these frameworks with organizational goals to create a sustainable IT service environment. These frameworks include structured methodologies for managing workflows, integrating technologies, and optimizing service processes.

During a critical project, he ensured that new IT processes adhered to existing OOB configurations while addressing organizational requirements for scalability and efficiency. By liaising closely with both technical teams and end-users, he ensured the solutions were user-friendly and technically robust.

Achievements and professional milestones

Throughout his career, Priya has received recognition for his contributions to IT service management. These include awards such as “Star Performer of the Month” on multiple occasions and “Achiever of the Quarter.” These acknowledgments reflect his consistent delivery of impactful results in the organizations he has served.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Priya has demonstrated his commitment to teamwork and leadership outside his work environment by representing his college and university in sports. These experiences have further reinforced his ability to collaborate effectively and lead teams toward achieving shared goals.

Leveraging ServiceNow for operational efficiency

Priya has consistently sought to use ServiceNow’s capabilities to their fullest potential. His work often involves integrating the platform into existing IT ecosystems in ways that promote efficiency and reduce redundancies. By configuring ServiceNow to support specific business requirements, he has facilitated smoother operations and reduced service interruptions.

During one significant project, Priya worked on developing custom ServiceNow applications to streamline notification management and data handling. This involved detailed planning and implementation to ensure that the applications were aligned with the operational needs of the organization.

Future directions in ITSM

Looking forward, Priya Ranjan is particularly interested in exploring advancements in ITSM through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). He believes that these technologies can play a significant role in transforming IT service processes by enabling predictive analytics and proactive issue resolution.

Priya’s future plans include integrating AI-driven insights into IT service management frameworks. This approach is aimed at enhancing organizational agility by enabling quicker identification of potential challenges and facilitating timely interventions.

He is also focused on expanding the use of ServiceNow’s advanced features to drive digital transformation across various industries. By focusing on continuous improvement and adapting to technological advancements, Priya aims to help organizations navigate the complexities of modern IT environments more effectively.