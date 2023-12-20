Power Up Software Engineering: Revolutionizing and democratizing software development

Chris Picard and Melissa Simpson. Photo courtesy of Power Up Software Engineering

For small businesses to scale, efficiency is paramount. They often need to automate their workflows and processes, which require software. Often, they are forced to settle for a software solution that isn’t quite right or only suitable for the moment. That is all about to change with Power Up Software Engineering. Co-founders CEO Melissa Simpson and CTO Chris Picard have developed a solution that allows businesses to customize their software solutions precisely to their needs and be able to tweak them as their business grows and their needs change. And best of all, it won’t break the bank.

CTO Chris Picard’s senior software engineering experiences at Lockheed Martin and Twitter provided him with a wealth of experience in software development and some profound realizations about the underutilization of senior development teams. Frustrated with the limitations and inefficiencies he observed in his career, Chris envisioned Power Up Software Engineering as an engineering-led organization committed to doing software development correctly.

The company offers customizable software solutions and provides software consulting and fractional CTO services to businesses of all sizes. They aim to make advanced software technology accessible through a subscription model, ensuring transparency and avoiding the pitfalls often associated with traditional software development contracts.

CEO Melissa Simpson, with her background in psychology, complements Chris’s technical expertise by contributing valuable analytical and decision-making skills. She also relates to other founders as she is a first time CEO. With Power Up Software Engineering, they aim to bridge the gap for small businesses that may not have the resources for expensive, off-the-shelf software solutions.

The problem of cost in software development

Chris shares that customized software development for small businesses is a multifaceted problem. First and foremost is cost. Small businesses often need help with the exorbitant prices of traditional development approaches that are usually caused by overuse of resources (large teams of senior engineers) and disproportionately scaled teams.

He explains, “Industry wide, you have companies who hire too many senior engineers which result in the engineers being underutilized, but others have a severe shortage.” The industry’s failure to optimize team structures further exacerbates the financial burden that gets passed down to the consumer. Chris emphasizes the need for effective team structures that mirror the successful models found in law firms where there are partners, associates, and paralegals.

He explains how software development should be the same, “If you build the team that way, then you have the senior engineers working on the high-level vision of the entire project. You have junior engineers responsible for leading individual parts of the project. Then, you have people who took the certificate path who develop the project. Not only does this provide more opportunities for people who took the certificate path, but it also reduces the overall cost of the project. And ultimately, you can create tailored software that is affordable.””

Innovative approaches to cost reduction

Power Up Software’s visionary approach involves leveraging automation, AI, and thoughtful team structuring to reduce development costs. The company aims to streamline software development by addressing overused resources, inefficient team structures, and high senior engineer ratios. By adopting innovative methodologies, Chris and Melissa seek to revolutionize the industry, making it more accessible and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes.

Power Up Software’s solution

“By combining a product that aids in faster coding and a subscription model for common features similar to services like Honeybooks or Squarespace, the company significantly reduces the time and financial investments associated with traditional custom software development.”

The company’s unique approach involves generating 80% of the software, leveraging existing solutions, and allowing easy tweaking and customization in-house. Unlike other solutions that may lock businesses into rigid systems, Power Up Software provides transparent and flexible software, allowing companies to modify it as needed. This approach addresses common issues in the industry, such as the inability to customize software easily or the need for complete replacement as a business grows or its needs change. Chris and Melissa aim to empower companies to adapt and scale their software solutions without the constraints often associated with traditional development approaches.

With Power Up Software Engineering, Chris and Melissa are all about eliminating unnecessary costs and enhancing efficiency. The company’s commitment to providing more cost-effective and streamlined solutions reflects the evolving needs of businesses in this digital age. Where adaptability and scalability are crucial to a small business, Power Up’s innovative approach will transform the software development industry and the small business world, one custom solution at a time.