Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six heading toward the Caribbean Islands

Published

GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic at 8:39 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2021.
GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic at 8:39 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2021.

The first named tropical system in the Atlantic since early July could form by Tuesday, and tropical storm watches were issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands Monday this evening, according to the National; Hurricane Center.

At the 8:00 p.m. advisory, the cyclone was located about 165 miles east southeast of Dominica and is moving 15 mph to the west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

By Tuesday, it will move toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, making its way to Hispaniola by midweek. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect across portions of the Caribbean Islands.

Besides Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, tropical storm watches were issued by the respective governments of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Dominica.

The Dominican Republic issued a tropical storm watch from Punta Palenque eastward along the southern coast of the island and the entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE SIX Forecast Cone

Over the next few days, conditions will become increasingly conducive for further formation. Warm sea surface temperatures in the region will feed the disturbance and allow it to strengthen.

“The system could reach tropical storm strength before it reaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tomorrow. Even if this system doesn’t develop into a storm, it will likely bring flooding. Flash flood watches cover all of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands where 2-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, are expected,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

The tail-end of the forecast cone is through the central Florida peninsula reports WTXL.com. As Potential Tropical Cyclone Six moves over land this week, in addition to encountering some drier air and perhaps an increase in wind shear, its track and intensity will likely change.

In this article:8 pm update, Atlantic hurricane season, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, Tropical storm
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

21 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Unbelievable and out of control — US COVID reported infections over 100K per day

Millions of Americans, more or less 50% of the population, haven’t been vaccinated. Roughly 2,000 per week are dying, mainly from the Delta strain

24 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: War with China inevitable, say the experts, but it could be fatal for China

A real war with China would disrupt just about all human activities, almost instantly. This isn’t 1914 or 1939. Distance doesn’t matter in a...

23 hours ago

World

Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday commemorated the 76th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb.

11 hours ago