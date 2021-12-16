Podcasting and financial expert Levon Movsessian is an industry pioneer

Photo courtesy Levon Movsessian

The content featured in this article is brand produced

Blockchain and cryptocurrency are the two puzzle worlds that have dominated the financial world in the last decade. Blockchain is the revolutionary technology behind the rise of the now widespread cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Though it may sound like a complex term, blockchain can simply be explained as a technology that seeks to decentralize how data is stored, eliminating the probability of the information being altered by any central authority.

Cryptocurrencies are the widely recognized success story of blockchain technology, but others are coming up, such as the non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Though many investors were reluctant to jump on the digital coins in the early days, the sector has since witnessed a surge in the number of entrepreneurs willing to participate in the trade. Many different cryptocurrencies are also coming up, giving investors options and also providing competition to major coins.

Levon Movsessian is one of the pioneer investors who showed great faith in digital currencies. He shares over a decade of experience investing in different cryptocurrencies. He is recognized as a blockchain pioneer and tech mogul, leading the path for other investors in cryptocurrencies. Levon is also the first person to ever purchase a Rolls Royce with bitcoin, setting the pace for others. The financial expert also runs a popular crypto-based podcast where he shares his take on various cryptocurrencies, including his projections on market trends.

An industry pioneer, Levon had been investing in Bitcoin since its introduction back in 2010. Though there was a lot of uncertainty in the industry, Levon was bold enough to embrace the risk, and that’s why he is now one of the most successful individuals in the space. But the biggest challenge that Levon faced was getting people to see the potential in cryptocurrencies. He had to overcome the challenge of persuading people to invest in cryptocurrency technology when he had just started investing in it.

At the time, there was no amount of pitching he could do to show the true potential of cryptocurrency. This was largely because blockchain technology and digital coins were still new and unproven at the time. Anyway, who wants to put their money in a venture whose viability is uncertain?

Today, Levon is fully committed to crypto technology investment and advisory, helping other investors trade in the digital currency markets. To him, cryptos are the future, and it’s time other industries turned their focus to the fast-rising blockchain technology.

Levon believes that anyone can achieve success, provided they are committed to working for it.

“To achieve success, it’s not important to be the smartest, fastest, or the most talented. You have to be the one person in the room that doesn’t give up, the one person that will take on the world of stress and risk. And no matter how many times you fail, nothing will stop you from finding a way to your goal.

Tenacity and persistence with wild ambitions and imagination are the perfect formula for success,” says Levon.