Platform Calgary partners with Digital Journal to elevate Innovation Week to a national stage

Digital Journal announced as official media partner for Innovation Week in Calgary.
Innovation Week 2023, Calgary
Photo courtesy Platform Calgary
Innovation isn’t just an idea — it’s the backbone of western Canada’s tech ecosystem. 

That’s why Digital Journal is excited to announce it’s going all in as the official media partner for Calgary’s Innovation Week, hosted by Platform Calgary from November 13-21, 2024.

This week-long event in Calgary will explore, celebrate, and unpack the tech advancements driving digital transformation across industries.

Digital Journal will have teams across the city covering events, pitch competitions, and the latest industry developments in Indigitech, Cleantech, Agtech, Fintech, Digital Media and more.

Innovation Week embodies blue sky opportunities, offering a chance for tech leaders to scale their ideas and transform industries. Digital Journal will be there to capture that journey and take it to a national audience.

Digital Journal is taking an ‘all-in’ approach

We’re here to tell the stories that matter, connecting the dots between western Canada’s tech ecosystem and its global impact.

Reaching more than one million readers per month in Canada, the U.S. and globally, Digital Journal elevates voices who are shaping the future of business and technology. We cover the people who make it happen inside intricate innovation ecosystems that help startups and scale-ups thrive. 

Our stories will unpack the human side of digital transformation where tech intersects with leadership, workforce development, and the broader strategies that drive long-term success. 

We don’t aim to simply follow trends — we tell the stories that help define them, and that will all be on display during Innovation Week where entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and policymakers come together to push the boundaries of what’s possible. 

Digital Journal Platform Calgary

“Partnering with Digital Journal means the conversations we’re having here in Calgary will resonate across Canada and beyond,” says Terry Rock, President and CEO of Platform Calgary. “This media partnership allows us to showcase the region’s cutting-edge innovations on a national platform, amplifying the voices of our entrepreneurs and leaders in critical industries.”

Digital Journal shares a deep sense of purpose with Platform Calgary, as both are dedicated to fostering innovation and amplifying the stories that matter. 

Just as Platform Calgary brings together the resources of the city’s tech ecosystem to help startups launch and scale — from ideation to expansion — Digital Journal is committed to spotlighting these transformative journeys. 

Our shared focus on making Calgary’s tech ecosystem more connected, efficient, and prominent means we’ll be amplifying the voices driving innovation throughout the city’s marquee events, creating a powerful synergy between local breakthroughs and national visibility.

Showcasing the tech ecosystem

Innovation Week offers an opportunity to not only capture leading technology and incredible businesses, but also the strategy, collaborations, and leadership behind it all.

Our coverage will spotlight Calgary’s role as a hub for innovation in sectors that are transforming the future of energy, transportation, and finance. 

Expect features on the groundbreaking startups making waves, the impact of Indigitech on the region’s tech landscape, and insights into the cleantech solutions aimed at creating a sustainable future.

What we're planning:
• On-the-ground reporting from Calgary’s top tech hubs
• Exclusive interviews with innovators in Agtech, Fintech, and more
• In-depth coverage of pitch competitions showcasing the next wave of tech talent
• Features on industry-specific advancements that are shaping the future
• Live interviews and photo stories during Launch Party

Coverage runs from November 13-21 when we'll dive deep into the tech ecosystem that’s shaping western Canada’s future.
How to follow:

  • We’ll publish stories on digitaljournal.com
  • We’ll also publish natively on LinkedIn (follow here)
  • Summaries will be sent out in our newsletter (subscribe here)
  • Check out the full schedule for the week-long tech festival (here)
  • Get tickets to the Launch Party (here)
