Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Plans on track to operate trucks with electricity from overhead lines

Called the eHighway Project, the scheme will develop technology that supplies trucks with electric drives.

Published

An electric truck is an electric vehicle powered by batteries designed to transport cargo. Image by Vincent Everts
An electric truck is an electric vehicle powered by batteries designed to transport cargo. Image by Vincent Everts

A new plan has been announced to deploy a range of trucks, powered by electricity, to operate across Europe. This in itself may raise a casual ‘so what?’, even from ardent supporters of green energy solutions. What is of interest is the mechanism by which a fleets of electrified freight vehicles will operate.

The mechanism being developed is to power the trucks via overhead electrified lines. This truck overhead line system will not only provide power to the vehicles, it will also enable electric charging while driving. It is estimated that such technology will save up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, should the conversion rate be achieved.

The two companies involved with the project are Continental Engineering Services (CES), and Siemens Mobility. Their mission is to electrify key sections of the European highway network with an overhead line system.

The initial plan will be for 4,000 kilometers of interstate highway to be equipped with the new power lines. This plan is supported within Germany by the “National Platform for the Future of Mobility,” which is an innovation initiative driven by the Federal Ministry of Transport.

In terms of what the two partners are bringing to the table, Siemens Mobility is a specialist in rail electrification, while Continental Engineering Services is a provider for automotive technologies.

Siemens Mobility is currently running three public field trials: On the A5 interstate highway in Hesse between the junctions at Zeppelinheim/Cargo City Süd at Frankfurt Airport and Darmstadt/Weiterstadt, on the A1 in Schleswig-Holstein between the Reinfeld junction and the Lübeck intersection, and on the B462 federal highway in Baden-Württemberg between Kuppenheim and Gaggenau.

Called the eHighway Project, the scheme will develop technology that supplies trucks with electric drives on heavily frequented stretches of highway via an overhead cable. In essence, this is transferring the principle of rail electrification to the road. The types of electric drives that will be compatible include battery, hybrid, and hydrogen.

The eHighway technology is essentially ready to go. The major step is now with developing current collectors for trucks, and to embed these into commercial vehicle manufacturing.

Part of the considerations for the new scheme relate to the fact that Germany can only reach its 2030 climate targets for the transport sector with ambitious EU car emission limits and a host of additional measures.

The expectation is that the scheme will lead to a new wave of energy-efficient, cost-effective and emission-free truck traffic. If the pilots are successful, the expectation is to toll-out the truck overhead line system across Europe as part of creating a smarter, digital transport infrastructure.

In this article:Automotive, Driving, electric vehicles, Europe, trucks
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

18 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Unbelievable and out of control — US COVID reported infections over 100K per day

Millions of Americans, more or less 50% of the population, haven’t been vaccinated. Roughly 2,000 per week are dying, mainly from the Delta strain

21 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: War with China inevitable, say the experts, but it could be fatal for China

A real war with China would disrupt just about all human activities, almost instantly. This isn’t 1914 or 1939. Distance doesn’t matter in a...

21 hours ago

World

Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday commemorated the 76th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb.

8 hours ago