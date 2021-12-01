Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Peru archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old

Archeologists in Peru have unearthed a mummy believed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old.

Published

Peru archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
The mummy is unusual because the man is bound, with his hands covering his face - Copyright HONDURAS' NACIONAL PARTY/AFP Handout
The mummy is unusual because the man is bound, with his hands covering his face - Copyright HONDURAS' NACIONAL PARTY/AFP Handout

Archeologists in Peru working on a site in the outskirts of the capital Lima have unearthed a mummy believed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old — and, surprisingly, bound with rope.

The remains are thought to be of a man aged 18-22 at the time of his death, with his hands covering his face.

The mummy was found in a burial chamber that is about three meters (10 feet) long and at a depth of about 1.4 meters at the dig site in Cajamarquilla, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) east of Lima.

Archeologist Pieter Van Dalen, who is in charge of the Cajamarquilla project, called the find “peculiar and unique.”

“The mummy would have been buried sometime between 800 and 1200 AD,” he said — meaning it would be at least 800 years old.

On one side of the mummy, experts found the skeleton of an Andean guinea pig and what appears to be a dog, according to the researchers at the University of San Marcos.

Traces of corn and other vegetables were found in the burial chamber.

Cajamarquilla was an urban center that could have been home to 10,000-20,000 people, Van Dalen explained.

The city was built in around 200 BC and was occupied until about 1500.

In this article:Archeologists, Mummy, Peru
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

18 hours ago
Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook

Life

Thousands of addicts lost their lives in 2020 when they should have been saved

Drug and alcohol addiction treatment experts blame treatment services closing their doors to addicts during the pandemic.

18 hours ago

World

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker.

18 hours ago

World

Moderna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT

Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works.

23 hours ago