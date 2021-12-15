Parker space probe ‘touches the sun’ for the first time

For the first time in history, a spacecraft has flown through the Sun's atmosphere, the corona. Source - NASA

A NASA spacecraft became the first to “touch the sun,” scientists announced Tuesday — a long-awaited milestone and a potentially giant leap in understanding the sun’s influence on the solar system.

Actually, the NASA spacecraft flew through the sun’s upper atmosphere, known as the corona, in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun.

With the extreme distance involved, it did take several months for the data to get back to Earth and then several more months to confirm it, according to scientists, reports WTVR.com in Richmond, Virginia.

The spacecraft was 8 million miles from the center of the sun when it first crossed the uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind.

Scientists announced this milestone yesterday at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union in New Orleans, Louisiana, and published their findings in the journal Physical Review Letters.

“For centuries, humanity has only been able to observe this atmosphere from afar,” Nicola Fox, director of NASA’s heliophysics division, said at a news conference. “Now … we have finally arrived. Humanity has touched the sun.”

“Parker Solar Probe ‘touching the sun’ is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly remarkable feat,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, says in a press release. “Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our Sun’s evolution and it’s impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe.”

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe was intended to explore the mysteries of the Sun by traveling closer to it than any spacecraft before. Three years after launch and decades after first conception, Parker has finally arrived.

To touch the sun

The sun doesn’t have a solid surface. But it does have a superheated atmosphere, made of solar material bound to the Sun by gravity and magnetic forces. As rising heat and pressure push that material away from the Sun, it reaches a point where gravity and magnetic fields are too weak to contain it.

That point is lnown as the Alfvén critical surface, marks the end of the solar atmosphere and beginning of the solar wind Solar material with the energy to make it across that boundary becomes the solar wind, which drags the magnetic field of the Sun with it as it races across the solar system, to Earth and beyond.

More importantly, beyond the Alfvén critical surface, the solar wind moves so fast that waves within the wind cannot ever travel fast enough to make it back to the Sun – severing their connection.

Scientists weren’t really sure where exactly the Alfvén critical surface lay, until now. Remote imagery came up with estimates that put it somewhere between 10 to 20 solar radii from the surface of the Sun – 4.3 to 8.6 million miles.

Parker’s spiral trajectory brings it slowly closer to the Sun and during the last few passes, the spacecraft was consistently below 20 solar radii (91 percent of Earth’s distance from the Sun), putting it in the position to cross the boundary – if the estimates were correct.

And, on April 28, 2021, during its eighth flyby of the Sun, Parker Solar Probe encountered the specific magnetic and particle conditions at 18.8 solar radii (around 8.1 million miles) above the solar surface that told scientists it had crossed the Alfvén critical surface for the first time and finally entered the solar atmosphere.

Though the Parker Solar Probe has already offered a glimpse into the sun’s atmosphere, its work isn’t done yet. It will approach the sun 24 times over its lifetime, and in 2025, it will get closer than ever before—only 4 million miles away. It sounds far, but experts say if the sun is at the endzone of a football field, Parker will be at the four-yard line, according to Smithsonian Magazine.