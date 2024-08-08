Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics

Test flights of so-called flying taxis have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics.
AFP

Published

Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues
Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues - Copyright AFP/File JULIEN DE ROSA
Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues - Copyright AFP/File JULIEN DE ROSA

Test flights of so-called flying taxis — futuristic drones capable of transporting people — have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics as the certification for the engine has not come through, its promoters told AFP Thursday.

German manufacturer Volocopter has been conducting test flights in the Paris region for several years and had lobbied hard for authorisation from European authorities in time for the Olympics. 

The company has partnered with French airport operator ADP, the capital’s metro and bus operator RATP, and the Paris regional government.

Certification for VoloCity, the engine conceived and made by Volocopter, had been delayed by a few weeks over its motors, ADP deputy CEO Edward Arkwright said.

“We are a little disappointed, but in any case we had said that we would not make any compromises with security,” he added.

Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke said the delay was due to “an American supplier who was not capable of providing what he had promised”.

He said the motors would be sent back to France next week but not in time for the test flights to be held in Paris before the Olympics close.

Initially, test flights had been due to take place during the Games, landing on a float on the Seine near the Austerlitz railway station in southeastern Paris.

The promoters had hoped to use the global draw of the Olympics to show that the technology could efficiently link “vertiport” take-off and landing sites.

However test flights without passengers will be held in the aerodrome of the suburban town of Saint Cyr l’Ecole, west of Paris, on Thursday and Sunday, they said.

The town is close to the Chateau de Versailles where Olympic equestrian events are being held.

Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles.

However, many city officials in Paris have derided the plans as harmful to the environment.

In this article:2024, Olympics, Paris, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter

World

Former ‘IS bride’ loses UK citizenship removal appeal bid

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRAA woman stripped of her British...

17 hours ago
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Eric Dane talks about starring in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") chatted about starring in the film "One Fast Move" opposite KJ Apa, which will be released globally on August...

19 hours ago
A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan

Business

‘Miseries of the Balkhash’: Fears for Kazakhstan’s magical lake

A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan - Copyright AFP Ruslan...

20 hours ago
Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone

Business

Expect more product placement at Olympics, says IOC

During the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics, LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton is highly visible during the podium presentations.

17 hours ago