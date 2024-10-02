Connect with us

Parents can now limit Fortnite play time

Allowing parents to limit their children's daily play of 'Fortnite' adds to controls that include filtering mature language and restricting who they can chat with in the battle royale survival game
Epic Games on Tuesday began letting parents limit how long, and when, their children can play blockbuster video game Fortnite.

Fortnite has gained immense popularity among children and teenagers, often sparking concerns among parents and educators about screen time, exposure to violence and unsafe online interactions.

The new parental control lets children know when they are nearing the end of a day’s alloted time in the battle royale survival game.

Parents can also designate what part of the day Fortnite can be played, and get reports of time spent in the game, according to Epic.

“These new parental controls will enable parents and guardians to manage and view how much time their child spends in Fortnite,” Epic said in an online post.

The “Time Limit” control works across consoles and devices, as long as a child is using the same account.

Epic offers parents more than a dozen controls in Fortnite including managing who children can chat or text with in the game and mature language filters.

In this article:Family, fortnite, Games, Internet, Software, US
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

