Paid advertising is set to explode thanks to AI — here’s why

Like many industries, AI has introduced many solutions to many paid advertising problems, substantially changing how businesses engage with search engines. Although businesses traditionally relied on having the best Search Engine Optimization (SEO) they could get, AI essentially replaces the need for that aspect of marketing.

The rise of AI is transforming the landscape of search engines, replacing traditional search methods with advanced AI-generated options. Businesses must adapt to these changes and learn to use the AI revolution to their advantage.

Incoming changes to paid advertising

Some businesses, seeing AI’s potential value, have already begun taking advantage of this technology and teasing out how it will affect the rest of the industry. “I anticipate paid marketing will become even more prevalent as AI search engines begin to replace the traditional 10 blue links we have been accustomed to,” says Samuel Edwards, CMO of PPC.co, a top-rated PPC agency and certified Google Ads consultant.

Edwards continues, stating, “AI search will spur many more ‘pay-to-play’ scenarios in paid media as organic results and push further below and fold or, worse still, not even on the page.” This observation supports the prediction that companies must invest in paid advertising to maintain their presence on search results pages as organic reach diminishes.

Due to these incoming SEO changes, businesses that rely heavily on organic search traffic will likely need help as AI-driven search engines take over. If those businesses are to remain relevant, they will need to adapt to new strategies, likely involving AI.

AI as solution

While less forward-thinking businesses tend to view AI as a problem, more progressive companies such as PPC.co have shown that AI should be a powerful solution to problems in the field. Despite the technology’s constant evolution, embracing AI in advertising strategies can help businesses overcome old and new challenges, addressing problems they couldn’t with traditional advertising methods while getting ahead of other companies using AI.

By utilizing AI tools and platforms, companies can consistently optimize their ad campaigns, target ideal audiences, and achieve better overall ROI. PPC.co’s management services, for example, handle keyword research about a company’s services or products, devise budgets, benchmarks, and advertising goals, and provide clients monthly reports to keep them informed about the campaign’s ROI, among other services.

With the advent of the Internet, trends fluctuate frequently, compelling businesses to remain flexible and agile to capitalize on those trends. Traditional SEO and PPC tactics and strategies must work hard to keep up, which can lead to wasted time and resources.

AI-search methods, with their adaptability and learning capabilities, can help businesses anticipate trends instead of constantly keeping up with them, underscoring the importance of adaptability in the digital age.

Regardless of what any one business does, the future of advertising is inevitably shifting toward AI dominance. While there is still some time for companies to prepare for this transition, the window of opportunity is rapidly closing. Businesses proactively adapting to these changes will be better positioned to succeed in a fast-paced digital marketplace.