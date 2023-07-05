Overcoming obstacles: lessons learned from a successful engineer

Photo courtesy Ruchi Agarwal

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Ruchi Agarwal is a Senior Software Engineer at Netflix, a company that has taken the world of entertainment by storm.

With over 11 years of experience in the tech industry, Ruchi has been a pinnacle in the development of many software applications and tools across many high-tech companies including Netflix, Apple, eBay, and TCS. At Netflix, Ruchi works on building Enterprise Applications to help the business Streamline Internal Operations and Workflow.

Not only has Ruchi excelled within Netflix, but her talents have also been instrumental in the development of new iPhones during her time at Apple. Her critical role in building essential tools for iPhone development showcases her technical prowess and commitment to excellence.

She has received accolades, such as the Best Hack Day Projects awards at eBay and Apple.

Beyond that, she actively champions the advancement of women in the tech industry and strives to inspire students through impactful speaking engagements.

1. Can you share a specific project or accomplishment where you demonstrated thought leadership in your role as a software engineer?

Throughout my career at Netflix, there were multiple projects that I led that were of critical value to the companies I worked for. The projects not only required thought leadership but also required cross-functional collaboration, technical expertise, and innovative thinking.

One such specific project that I delivered end to end was Media Center which faces the publicity side of users for Netflix, including Journalists, Press etc. I led, architected and helped develop the entire first version of the application that serves hundreds of thousands of users on a daily basis. The project required working with multiple teams and stakeholders to understand the requirements, design the architecture, and implement the solution with high scalability and availability. The project also involved the use of cutting-edge technologies and practices to deliver a high-quality product.

2. How do you approach problem-solving in your work? Can you provide an example where your innovative thinking led to a unique solution?

When approaching a problem, I first try to understand the root cause and the scope of the issue. This helps me to identify potential solutions and evaluate their feasibility and impact.

As I worked on many projects in the past, there have been multiple instances where innovative thinking was critical in bringing cutting edge solutions to prevailing problems.

One such instance is when we were redesigning Netflix’s employee feedback writing tool which historically happens once every year where the feedback writing window is open for about a month. A major issue of the old tool was extreme performance bottleneck caused on the database due to thousands of write queries fired on the database when users were writing feedbacks. This was caused by the auto save feature in the old tool where while writing feedback would be auto saved every 5 secs in the database by issuing a write transaction to it.

This however was functionally working fine when the company was just of a strength of few thousands of employees, but as soon as the company grew in number of employees, the tool could not scale up and cause tremendous database choking issues during peak hours of feedback writing especially right before the feedback writing window for the season was about to be closed. As much as people loved the auto save feature, the technology supporting this feature was greatly slowing down the process and caused feedback to not be saved and lost when users would come back to the tool after some time.

To tackle this problem, while redesigning the tool, I proposed mitigating this issue by introducing two things:

Auto save the feedbacks in the browser’s cache and, Implement a messaging queue between the server and the database, so the database won’t choke up on write requests that are fired simultaneously. We also implemented a cache between the server and the database so the users read requests wouldn’t have to be fulfilled by visiting the database all the time. We also added redundant database servers which scaled up handling read and write transactions on the database Properly indexed the tables so the read requests would be faster but also keeping in mind the write transaction latency cause due to over indexing.

As a result, the new tool is far more efficient in handling transactions and way more performant by significantly reducing the latency in handling feedback fetch/read queries.

3. As a software engineer, you’ve worked on full stack internal applications at Netflix. How have you contributed to improving the efficiency or effectiveness of these applications through your thought leadership?

In my role as a software engineer, I have contributed to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of full stack internal applications at Netflix through my thought leadership by identifying areas of improvement and proposing innovative solutions.

For example, I led the implementation of new caching strategies, database redundancies, database performance improvements through improved indexing strategies, user experience improvements through suggestions of better design implementation, consistently finding areas of small enhancements that make big accumulated impacts are some of the few things I have done in my projects.

4. In the fast-paced tech industry, staying ahead of trends and advancements is crucial. How do you stay up to date with the latest technologies and incorporate them into your work?

To stay up to date with the latest technologies, I regularly read industry publications, tech newsletters, attend conferences, and participate in online communities and forums. I also make it a point to experiment with new technologies and tools in my personal projects and try to incorporate them into my work whenever possible.

5. Thought leaders often have a vision for the future and drive change in their respective fields. Can you share any insights or predictions about the future of software engineering or the tech industry as a whole?

Although it is hard to predict the future, but given the current industry trends as the industry is constantly evolving and changing, it’s quite clear that AI and ML will play a major role in how technology transforms our industry. With the recent adoption of AI in companies who trying to pace up with the growing world of tech, AI is inevitably the near future for every tech company out there.

6. Collaboration is an essential aspect of software engineering. How have you leveraged your thought leadership to inspire and guide your teammates or colleagues towards success?

Collaboration is an essential aspect of software engineering. To guide my colleagues towards success, I have always tried to lead by example. I have established myself as a trusted expert in my domain and have always been available to provide guidance, feedback, and support to my teammates. In addition, I have organized brainstorming sessions and other knowledge-sharing events to encourage collaboration and inspire innovative thinking among team members.

7. Mentorship plays a significant role in the growth of professionals. Have you taken on any mentorship roles, and how have you utilized your thought leadership to guide and support aspiring software engineers?

Mentorship is an essential part of my professional growth, and I have taken on several mentorship roles throughout my career. I utilize my thought leadership to guide and support aspiring software engineers by providing them with feedback, advice, and resources to help them grow and develop in their respective roles.

8. Finally, what advice do you have for aspiring software engineers who want to develop their thought leadership and make an impact in the industry?

My advice to aspiring software engineers who want to develop their thought leadership and make an impact in the industry is to never stop learning, always be curious, and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies. Always be working on side projects and develop your technical skills to stand out.

Additionally, find a mentor who can guide and support you in your professional growth and development.

Finally, always be open to feedback, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, and never lose sight of your passion for software engineering and the impact it can have on the world.