Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Ottawa, Google reach deal to support Canadian media

AFP

Published

The Canadian government and Google have reached a deal to support the country’s media, heading off an imminent threat by the digital giant to block news on its platform, sources said on Wednesday.

That threat was made in response to Ottawa’s Online News Act, which was due to come into force on December 19. Meta has also pushed back against the looming regulations.

Two sources familiar with the months-long negotiations told AFP the two sides had agreed on a framework that would establish regular payments by Google to help Canadian media.

Several Canadian media said it would see Canadian news continue to be shared on Google’s platforms in return for the company making annual payments to Canadian news companies in the range of Can$100 million.

The amount is less than the government had estimated the compensation should be, but heads off a potential online blackout for news in Canada, where Google and Meta are the dominating platforms.

The agreement will reportedly allow Google to negotiate with a single group representing all Canadian media, rather than one-on-one deals that it feared risked opening it up to massive payouts.

“It is one more solution to ensure the viability of the media and restore a balance between commercial platforms,” Radio-Canada quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The Online News Act builds on similar legislation introduced in Australia and aims to support a struggling Canadian news sector that has seen a flight of advertising dollars and hundreds of publications closed in the last decade.

Meta and Google, which together control about 80 percent of all online advertising revenue in Canada, worth billions of dollars, have been accused of draining cash away from traditional news organizations while using news content for free.

Ottawa had estimated the Online News Act could cost the pair a combined Can$230 million (US$170 million) by requiring them to make commercial deals with Canadian news outlets, or face binding arbitration.

According to the original draft regulation unveiled in September, the rules would apply to companies with global annual revenues in excess of Can$1 billion, operating a search engine or social media platform actively used by at least 20 million users and that distributes news. 

That effectively means only Google and Meta would be affected.

Meta has called the bill “fundamentally flawed” and since August has blocked access in Canada to news articles on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

In this article:Canada, Google, Internet, Media, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company with billions of dollars of financing OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company with billions of dollars of financing

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Artificial General Intelligence, or how to make sure nobody has a job?

AI in general is perhaps the worst-defined tech in the last 50 years.

17 hours ago
Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian and Riyahd's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian and Riyahd's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Business

Spanish giant Ferrovial sells remaining stake in Heathrow

Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian...

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Seeing more clearly: Tackling age related vision issues

The rise of generative AI (GenAI) has sparked debates about the relevance of dashboards, with some predicting their demise.

19 hours ago
The world's top 25 'carbon majors' caused climate damage at a cost of 20 trillion dollars from 1985-2018, but their financial gains were about 50 percent larger during those years The world's top 25 'carbon majors' caused climate damage at a cost of 20 trillion dollars from 1985-2018, but their financial gains were about 50 percent larger during those years

World

The big emitters: the United States

The U.S., the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has pledged to halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

15 hours ago