Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

AFP

Published

Named 'EveR 6', the five-foot-ten-inch-tall robot guided more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea
Named 'EveR 6', the five-foot-ten-inch-tall robot guided more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea - Copyright National Theater of Korea/AFP Handout
Named 'EveR 6', the five-foot-ten-inch-tall robot guided more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea - Copyright National Theater of Korea/AFP Handout
Kang Jin-kyu

A South Korean-made robot made its debut as an orchestra conductor before a sell-out crowd in Seoul on Friday, wowing the audience with a flawless performance in place of a human maestro. 

Named “EveR 6”, the five-foot-ten-inch-tall (1.8m) robot guided more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea who were playing traditional Korean instruments.  

The robot successfully guided the compositions, both independently and in collaboration with a human maestro who was standing next to it for about half an hour, entertaining the more than 950 audience members who had packed the National Theater of Korea. 

The robot was showered with applause when it first appeared from below the stage on a lift and turned to face the audience, bowing in greeting. 

Throughout the performance, the robot’s blue eyes stared unblinkingly at the musicians, only nodding its head in time to the music.

The rookie performed well on its stage debut, audience members said.

“I came here worried whether this robot could pull this off without a glitch,” Kim Ji-min, a 19-year-old college student majoring in music, told AFP.

“But I found it to be in great harmony with the musicians… It felt like a whole new world for me.” 

While there have been musical performances led by robotic conductors in the past, including a 2017 concert led by the robot YuMi in Italy, this was the first time South Koreans were able to witness a robotic conductor on stage. 

EveR 6, developed by the state-run Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, was programmed to replicate the movements of a human conductor through motion capture technology.

The machine is not capable of listening or improvising in real-time, however.

EveR 6’s developers are currently working on enabling the robot to make gestures that are not pre-programmed, said Lee Dong-wook, the robot’s engineer.

Improvising and communicating with musicians in real-time is the next big step, said Song Joo-ho, a music columnist who came to see the performance.  

“It needs to improvise in real-time when musicians make a mistake or things go wrong.”    

In this article:Music, robot, Science, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: SCOTUS conservative ‘win’ opens the gates for more non-white admissions

The conservatives think it’s a win. Let them think that. It’ll take them 50 years to figure it out.

9 hours ago

Entertainment

Hollywood braced for ‘double strike’ as actors’ deadline looms

Hollywood's summer of discontent could dramatically escalate this weekend, with actors ready to join writers in a massive "double strike."

23 hours ago
With prices still rising much more than desired, central banks face pressure to hike interest rates further With prices still rising much more than desired, central banks face pressure to hike interest rates further

Business

Op-Ed: Greedflation, huge debts, and lousy calls on inflation numbers — Crashing the world

Any house brick could tell you these price rises are just theft. To hell with them.

20 hours ago
So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia

World

Mother leads rally in memory of French teen killed by police

So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia - Copyright AFP/File JUSTIN TALLISThousands of people on Thursday took to the...

23 hours ago