Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services region

AFP

Published

Oracle is the latest global tech titan to announce major digital investments in Southeast Asia
Oracle is the latest global tech titan to announce major digital investments in Southeast Asia - Copyright AFP/File PAU BARRENA
Oracle is the latest global tech titan to announce major digital investments in Southeast Asia - Copyright AFP/File PAU BARRENA

Tech giant Oracle on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than $6.5 billion on cloud services data centres in Malaysia, joining a list of US titans rushing to build up their AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

The firm said the cloud region would help organisations in the country modernise their applications, migrate their workload to the cloud and innovate with data, analytics and artificial intelligence.

Oracle is working to expand its cloud infrastructure business globally. The company recently projected it will surpass $100 billion in revenue in fiscal 2029, driven by increasing demand for cloud services.

Malaysia’s new cloud region will be the firm’s third in Southeast Asia, following two facilities in neighbouring Singapore.

“Malaysia offers unique growth opportunities for organisations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies,” Garrett Ilg, Oracle’s executive vice president for Japan and Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“Our multi-billion dollar investment affirms our commitment to Malaysia as a regional gateway for cloud infrastructure as well as a comprehensive suite of software as a service applications deployed within Malaysia.”

The statement also quoted Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz as welcoming the investment, saying it would help firms with innovative and cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to boost their global competitiveness.

“Oracle’s decision to establish a public cloud region in Malaysia underscores Malaysia’s infrastructure readiness, and its growing position as a premier Southeast Asian destination for digital investments,” he added.

Oracle is the latest global tech giant to announce major digital investments in Southeast Asia. Google-parent Alphabet said in May it would invest $2 billion to house the firm’s first data centre in Malaysia.

Google on Monday said it plans to invest $1 billion to build digital infrastructure in Thailand, including a new data centre.

Amazon and Microsoft have also announced investments worth billions of dollars in the region as demand for AI hots up. 

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday announced that the country plans to develop a National Cloud Policy.

Anwar said it would focus on four core areas including boosting public service innovation and efficiency as well as strengthening user trust and data security.

The government would also set up a National Artificial Intelligence Office to coordinate all initiatives related to AI technology.

This, Anwar added, was in line with efforts to position the nation as a competitive player in the global AI landscape.  

In this article:Cloud, Economy, Malaysia, Oracle, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion)

Business

UAE oil giant ADNOC swoops on German chemicals firm Covestro

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) - Copyright AFP Alain JOCARDJean-Philippe Lacour with...

21 hours ago
This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago

Tech & Science

Generating water on-demand in extreme environments, including other planets

The new process could be used to generate water on-demand in extreme environments, including on other planets.

11 hours ago
Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing' Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing'

Business

Ireland unveils bumper budget with Apple tax cash boost

Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing' - Copyright AFP/File Geoff RobinsIreland on...

14 hours ago
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip

World

Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANAThanaporn Promyamyai and...

23 hours ago