Optimal Wi-Fi router spots to improve signals and strengthen security

A technology expert has explained to Digital Journal about the best spots for a Wi-Fi router to help save on Internet costs. Included with the advice are security tips as well, such as the importance of keeping a router off the windowsill to prevent easy access for passers-by. Positioning the Wi-Fi hub near a window can also expose the signal to interference and even lead to loss of connectivity from external factors.

South African tech specialist Jonathan Perumal from pcinternational warns that placing routers by windows could lead to even greater risks. For example, many routers have Wi-Fi password details printed on the back. If a hacker spots this information from outside your window, they could not only gain access to your broadband network but also infiltrate your system.

Perumal explains: “All someone needs to do to exploit this is walk by your house. If they see your router on the windowsill and spot the details on display, they can easily connect to your Wi-Fi.”

He adds: “Once someone gains access to your Wi-Fi network, they can exploit various vulnerabilities to hack your devices. They might intercept unencrypted data to capture sensitive information like login credentials and personal messages. They could also install malware on your devices to steal data, monitor your activities, or even take control of your system. Additionally, they might impersonate you, further compromising your privacy and security.”

Perumal further advises: “To check if someone is using your Wi-Fi and remove them, try turning your router off and on again. If you have only a few Wi-Fi devices at home, you might also unplug or turn off all of them and then observe the wireless signal light on your router.”

For example: “If the light continues to flicker even with your devices off, it indicates that someone else is using your Wi-Fi.”

In relation, Perumal further recommends: “Use an app to monitor your Wi-Fi network for unusual devices. Several apps can automatically scan for unknown devices connected to your network. Pay close attention to any unfamiliar devices, especially if they appear at unusual times when no one else should be connected.”

Perumal adds: “To see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, log in to your router’s admin page by entering 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.2.1 in your browser. Find the section that shows connected MAC addresses, which might be under Wireless Configuration, Wireless Status, or DHCP Client list. Check the number of devices listed; if there are more MAC addresses than devices you have in your home, someone else may be using your Wi-Fi.”

In order to strengthen security, Perumal proposes: “To protect your network, start by setting a strong, unique password and changing it regularly. Next, place your router in a central location to improve coverage and minimise signal leakage outside your home. This approach enhances your network’s performance and reduces the likelihood of outsiders accessing and compromising your connection.”