Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

'Opt for cycling': French car ads must back alternatives

Car ads in France will have to include messages encouraging people to consider less-polluting travel alternatives from 2022.

Published

'Opt for cycling': French car ads must back alternatives
French car advertisements will soon have to include messages such as "Consider carpooling," "For day-to-day use, take public transportation," or "For short trips, opt for walking or cycling" - Copyright AFP/File JOHN THYS
French car advertisements will soon have to include messages such as "Consider carpooling," "For day-to-day use, take public transportation," or "For short trips, opt for walking or cycling" - Copyright AFP/File JOHN THYS

Car advertisements in France will have to include messages encouraging people to consider less-polluting travel alternatives from 2022 as part of the government’s drive to rein in CO2 emissions.

The requirement, set to come into force in March, was confirmed in the government’s Official Journal this week after years of lobbying from environmental groups — many of which seek an outright ban on automobile ads.

Similar to mandatory reminders to eat healthy on food and drink ads, the standardised messages will suggest that drivers adopt more environmentally responsible options when possible.

Carmakers will have three choices: “Consider carpooling,” “For day-to-day use, take public transportation,” or “For short trips, opt for walking or cycling.”

They will be required for all media — print, TV, radio or internet — and must also include the hashtag “#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer” (Move and Pollute Less).

The ads will also have to include a vehicle’s CO2 emission class, a new ranking system to inform consumers about the environmental impact that is part of a widespread climate action law approved by lawmakers in July.

So far automakers appear ready to comply, if not enthusiastically.

“It means that overall, we have to find alternatives to the automobile. It’s the first time we’ve had such a direct message from the government,” Lionel French Keogh, the head of Hyundai France, told AFP.

“We are going to adapt — moving toward zero-emission vehicles is the course of history,” he added.

“But there is an irony: they make no distinction between the type of motorisation. It’s a bit counterproductive to the government’s aim of promoting electric vehicles,” he said.

Volkswagen, the third-biggest car seller in France, after Stellantis and Renault, said “We will comply with the legislation and analyse how best to comply with our advertising agency.”

As part of the new French law, advertising for the most polluting vehicles — those that emit more than 123 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilometre, including many popular SUVs — will be completely outlawed from 2028.

In this article:Advertising, alternatives to cars, Car ads, Car advertisements, CO2 Emissions, France
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

World

In his first interview since fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani explains his departure

In his first interview since he fled his country, former President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan spoke with the BBC.

9 hours ago

World

Unions oppose Quebec’s decision to allow some COVID-positive healthcare staff to work

Healthcare unions are opposing Quebec's decision to allow some asymptomatic workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job.

17 hours ago

Social Media

Are we heading for a social media exodus?

Are people growing tired of social media, or are the concerns over online privacy hitting home? The trends suggest this is the case.

22 hours ago
Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

World

Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Iran announced Thursday it has carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to irk Western powers.

23 hours ago