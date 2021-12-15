Opioid addiction network stalls under cyberattack

The bankruptcy agreement will settle dozens of lawsuits over Purdue Pharma's role in the US opioid crisis - Copyright AFP Noel Celis

A major health advocacy group in the U.S., an opioid treatment network called the Behavioral Health Group (BHG), has suffered a cyberattack. The extent of the cyberattack was so severe that it caused a week-long disruption of IT systems and patient care.

The computer outage led to issues at several clinics, as patients were unable to receive their prescriptions. BHG has not disclosed the nature of the incident, however it is believed to be caused by a ransomware attack.

Some patients said that their clinics could not provide their usually prescribed medicine. This was due to the computers being down and pharmacists not being able to print prescription labels.

Looking into this latest cybersecurity incident (and yet another one to behalf the beleaguered U.S. healthcare system) for Digital Journal is Josh Rickard, Security Automation Architect at Swimlane.

Rickard begins by assessing the reasons why healthcare is so often in the cybersecurity spotlight, which relates to the valuable stream of patient data that can be extracted. Rickard also considers the impact, noting: “When cyberattacks take place within healthcare organizations, victims have not only potentially exposed data to consider, but also the general wellbeing and quality of life as they pertain to those affected.”

The severity of the attack meant that: “In this case, the cyberattack led to nearly a week-long upset of BHG’s IT databases that are directly responsible for patient care. At several clinics, patients were unable to obtain their prescriptions of methadone and suboxone, which are used to treat narcotics addiction.”

This leads Rickard to strongly suggests that: “When it comes to the healthcare system, it is essential that cybersecurity remains top of mind to prevent attacks like the one on Behavioral Health Group from occurring.”

In terms of preventative measures, often a root-and-branch overview is required. In this context, Rickard recommends: “To ensure that health group patients, especially those dealing with addiction, are properly taken care of and able to receive the help they need, organizations such as BHG must implement the proper cybersecurity controls to guarantee that IT systems remain up and running.”

Furthermore, Rickard suggests: “By leveraging the power of low-code security automation, healthcare companies can detect and respond to threats in real time without the chance of human error, ultimately upholding their duty to provide the highest level of patient care.”