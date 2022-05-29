File media-photo courtesy © Microsoft

When users mattered, good UX was a thing. Now, everything seems to be on the user, especially the procedural claptrap. If you have a current, paid Microsoft 365 account, how is there a problem?

An interesting experience this morning is a case in point – There was some sort of outage. I was about to write an article on a gaming issue. Opened Word. “We’re having trouble verifying your account status”…My response, as usual – Curse, massive increase in total global scatology volumes… Download checker, for about the fourth or fifth time this year.

Oh, swoon! Revelations! “Account problems may be caused by connection issues”, or words to that effect.

Do tell, O swanlike managers of god knows what:

So every time there’s an outage anywhere on Earth, Microsoft 365 has to check accounts?

Not “Paid current account. OK. Run.”?

Why not?

The outage is not on me or anyone else. For some reason or other, I don’t spend a lot of time after only a single cup of coffee roaming the world disconnecting things. How much server time (and Microsoft money) is spent on this delightful dalliance with the totally useless?

In this wondrous world where techno-nitpicking seems to be the only reason for human existence, someone thinks users have time for endless repeats of this crap? Apparently they do.

I’ll explain –

Click. Done.

That’s all that needs to happen. Not ritual logarithms. Not the X minutes I used not writing the other article. Not the blessed sight of yet another reason for not doing things.

Microsoft, you’re paying for this BS. Ask a system analyst how useful and efficient it is. Ask a coder. Ask Bill Gates if “List-Read” is still a thing.

I think you’ll find it is. This is the most basic of computer functions. Account valid Yes/No is all you need.

Make it happen.

__________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.