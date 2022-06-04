Op-Ed: Underrating 3D bioprinting values – If you can do ears and organs, what about 3D replacement boobs, etc.?

CAD model used for 3D printing. Image by OKFoundryCompany from Richmond, USA - 84530877_FillingSys, CC BY 2.0

The 3D bioprinting of an ear from living tissue is no trivial achievement.

Reconstruction of ears has been done before with adults, but this is a quite different bio environment, effectively creating an ear where there wasn’t one before.

Ears aren’t simple. They have to be able to work, and work with things like the middle ear, integrated sensory perceptions, etc.

It’s also an indicator of what can be done with this technology on so many levels. This is not quite yet biologically a done deal, but it’s a first step into far more efficient management of organ replacement. Just think of the global amount of childhood misery that could be avoided completely.

It’s a big step up and beyond the current alternatives to this procedure, which are based on things like cartilage grafting or polyurethane synthetics. The cartilage, of course, has to come from somewhere else, an added procedure. Not necessarily the least invasive option, and certainly far more complex for kids already under stress from the original issue.

There’s a LOT of information about 3D printing of living tissue. Even the imagery of bioprinting is pretty complex. You start with basic images of growing an ear, then move on seamlessly to deep water descriptions of things like 3D printing of vascularized tissue. This is the barely-scratched new frontier of bioprinting.

Bioprinting organs in general like a new heart are definitely on the agenda. About time, too. In a super-toxic environment, replacing the parts and producing spares is almost a no-brainer.

Broader contexts for 3D bioprinting

The problem is systemic in another way. How many medical conditions are basically some type of organ failure or systemic dysfunction? That’s where the 3D ear comes back into the picture. The ears and middle ear are critical systems. Even your balance, your “inner spirit level” are involved. That 3D ear is a passport to not having a lot of potential problems later in life.

The birth defect corrected by the 3D bioprinting was external, superficial in that sense, but what if it wasn’t? It’s not much of a dot-joining exercise, but the possible ramifications are very clear.

You can see where this is going. Pediatrics inevitably includes managing a vast array of possible lifelong developmental problems. Now figure out how systemic management of organic issues might get a lot simpler with a reliable “Fix this” option for bioprinting.

Now, try mapping systemic development and rehab issues on a wider scale for individuals. A bit like CRISPR, 3D bioprinting can stop the cascades of developmental dysfunctions caused by one or more basic systemic issues.

In short, this is about permanent fixes in a printer. Nanotech will have to get into the picture on a systemic basis, too. Consider bioprinting the least cooperative of tissues, nerve tissues. These slowly regenerating pests grow and regrow at speeds that make a snail look like an Olympic sprinter.

Can you rewire a quadriplegic back to normal with 3D printing? How about brain damage, a lot trickier, but what would a Synapses R Us approach do for recovery?

Take it a few steps further:

Suppose you could map and fix anything biological down to the sub-molecular level? That used to be a true pipe dream; now it’s almost unavoidable, funding idiocies or not. How about customizing cosmetic issues? Instead of fake boobs, real ones or replacements? (Might not be that great an idea, given the back problems some people have had, but maybe something more useful?) Mix and match neural interfaces like virtual and augmented reality and/or A.I. interface prosthetics – Say something like a grain of rice size. Insert and remove painlessly. Upgrade with a bit of 3D bioprinting tinkering? Not at all unlikely given current tech, let alone future tech. (Also a lot less of a possible health risk than putting what are basically USBs in people.) The progressive diseases affecting tissue like MS, MND – How about replacing the dysfunctional sections of nerves, etc?

This is never going to be supermarket-level tech, at least for a while, but dentist-level is where it needs to be. You need a new something, you get it. Extrapolate from that.