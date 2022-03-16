Op-Ed: The rise of the holobricks – 3D holograms are coming

We’re not on the holodeck yet, but it’s definitely coming. New “holobricks” are able to create strong high-def images in 3D. Each holobrick has roughly the same parameters as a laser-accurate screen image: “1024×768 pixels, with a 40° field of view and 24 frames per second” for tiled 3D images.

If those numbers look familiar, they should. They’re standard screen dimensions. Note the field of view and the frames per second. Standard fps is 60fps for video images, for example. This is still a hologram, not a standalone solid image, but it’s getting there.

The technical name for holobricks is “spatial tiling of multiple coarse integral holographic (CIH) displays” according to Nature.com. Most of the information available is largely about technical specifications and the surprisingly straightforward math behind making the holobricks work. (It’s ratios, basically.)

These are early days, but there’s obviously a lot more to come, and sooner rather than later. It’s easy to see artificial intelligence doing the lethal number-crunching required to enhance the properties of the holobricks.

It’s also easy to see how existing top-quality cinematic gaming software could fill in a few blanks for motion. You’d simply need to add the extra dimension(s) to the field of view in motion, reciprocal interactions, etc. for a 3D version of Fortnite.

No money in that, obviously. I mention gaming because it’s a huge capital-rich market for high-end visuals. The gaming sector also has the hands-on experience of some of the world’s better thinkers. They could probably turn holobricks into the visual equivalent of LEGO, and as easy to work with.

The current state of holobricks indicates a degree of pre-natal clunkiness in some unavoidable areas. You could solve that with “nano pixels” (component pixels in a pixel) to improve resolution. This is tweaking, really, and the fine-tuning is essentially just all “make it look right”.

The future is huge

Holobricks could become incredibly high-value tech simply because of the vast range of possible uses. Media is the obvious use; other uses may include:

Interplanetary research (Be there, look around, and use your brain)

Any kind of research in any science

Geophysics

Environment

Infrastructure

Town planning

Prototyping

Engineering

Performance art

Arts generally, quite probably new art forms

Music

Literature – Go and live in a book. (You should.)

Robotics

Biology

Ecology

Marketing and promotions (This is “VR Live”.)

Social interactions or lack thereof. (Why not?)

Irritating other people. (Have the dance scene from Fantasia playing while you’re doing a multi-billion dollar deal.)

…Ad infinitum. The potential is there for reliable complex 3D imaging in real-time. 2D isn’t, and can’t, be the same. Anywhere you need good information, 3D imaging will be better and more informative.

Aesthetics and lifestyle

Holobricks could be god’s gift to living spaces, as well as media companies, arts, and sciences. Holobricks have another, almost Utopian, application in living spaces. Wanna transform your current palace into something really “you”? It’s doable. Feeling a bit Baroque or Dada, Goth or Impressionist? Need to go to Mars without all that travel? Project it with inset projectors. Change the entire living space with a bit of software.

Need a less murderous living space? Include stuff you like. Even a dismally decorated apartment aka cupboard will look and feel better. Sick building syndrome also includes décor, unforgiving color schemes, etc. So now you can fix that.

Want to hold a theme party? Use a top-of-the-line 3D holo-theme. How hard could it be? In larger areas, you could do almost anything.

So do it.