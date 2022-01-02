Op-Ed: The joys of market cynicism – NFTs, ETFs, cryptos and the rise of new investment classes

Banksy got engaged with NFTs with a work called 'Morons'. - Copyright AFP Money SHARMA

If you’re cynical enough, the blockchain-based NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) market news makes a lot of sense. This is the creation of a non-tangible assets market based on hard assets.

Before we start – This opinion piece is written on the basis of total distrust of any and every hype-based market, not just for the sake of bashing NFTs with easy shots. New classes of assets are always tricky, and this market needs to grow up to at least adolescent level, fast.

Add NFT-based ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and cryptocurrencies into the mix and plug them into the real investment markets. You’re looking at a vast spectrum of assets that have evolved in plain sight into possible monsters. A lot of money is swirling around.

A bit of history and culture

Case in point – The huge sale of a $69 million dollar all-digital artwork, The First 5000 days, was the benchmark for digital art values in so many ways. This artwork came with an NFT guarantee of authenticity. Within seconds, NFTs became the shining light of future forms of investment… Maybe.

Cynics will note that this sale was actually an art market investment. The NFT was an added extra, not the real object of the sale.

After this sale, a lot of other stuff came on the market as NFTs. The CEO of Twitter created an NFT for the first Tweet. This, in effect, is a “Collectibles” market, and that market can be traditionally described as a great way of collecting pure garbage.

More cynicism – This was a “historical” investment. A unique piece of history. Again, the NFT was added to it, not as a value in its own right.

Let’s not mistake the high end for the low end here. Not all NFTs are garbage, particularly not at the higher end with truly unique items, but you can see the potential. Sheep buy what appeals to sheep, and therein the built-in risks.

Some of the sheep are literally buying their way into the slaughteryard. NFTs suffer severely from crystal-meth-level market hype which is doing them no favors at all. Some of the hype is almost hallucinatory.

Then there are “meme stocks”, social-media driven investments. These things can go up, fast, and fall to bits in front of your eyes. They’re the modern version of market speculation, usually paid investors cranking up some ridiculous or more likely worthless thing they bought cheap.

…And yes, everyone’s an expert on NFTs in these stocks. Lordy, Lordy, do we got experts. The same NFT link as at the top leads to expertise on a level even a coroner would have trouble defining. There is no such thing as a problem, folks. We’s all peachy-dandy here at Prairie Dog Skank Land Investments, yessiree.

In this totally untrustworthy (and rather tacky) environment, it’s not surprising that many experts are so dismissive of NFTs as sucker bait, with good reason. Billions of dollars, however, are surging into the NFT market, directly and indirectly. This is spreading the risk in some peculiar ways into the traditional investment markets.

Investments, cryptos, accounts, and NFTs – A match made in Disneyland?

The ETF market invests in bundles of assets, usually stocks, in specific, specialized, investment classes. The problem is that NFT assets don’t fit the usual asset mix in so many ways.

For example – How do you value these NFT crypto assets for investment accounts? How do you even enter them on balance sheets for an ETF? These values don’t just move; they literally flicker in a sometimes-baffling, often-infuriating bandwidth range of prices.

In basic accounts, you can draw a line in the sand and date your asset values. …But who’s going to believe them, when they can check current values with a click? If the values are above your number, you’re a saint to investors. If the values are below, you’re the person your parents warned you against.

Meanwhile, where’s your balance sheet gone in those three or four seconds? Anywhere. Anywhere at all. This is much more like a spot commodities market in so many ways it’s absurd. This is where bricks-and-mortar accountancy simply can’t work in the traditional sense.

(To clarify – Norms of accountancy can be applied to NFTs, cryptos, etc. Numbers on accounts won’t be fudged or fraudulent, simply because they can be easily checked through the blockchains. They’ll be 100% accurate. The problem is that those numbers also become obsolete in such volatile trading environments. One look at the Ethereum price index for one day says all you need to know.)

It’s also theoretically a money launderer’s dream. Oh, gosh, my (actually) untraceable money just made a lot more through crypto, NFT, etc. How awful! Now people will think I’m some sort of capitalist materialist, not a simple shy money launderer. These guys can actually make money by accident as well as the crypto or other values move around.

Defining risk – scams, losses, profits, and social media-driven markets

Then there are the holy-of-holies, never-for-anything-to-be-done-about online scams and other traditional basic security for assets. Vox.com has a truly classic one-stop tale of an NFT owner getting ripped off for millions. It’s pretty horrific, but it’s also all about the range of unstated risks in these markets. There are serious risks of fraud, and crypto wallet raids cleaning people out aren’t exactly irrelevant in this market. The news about NFT losses also reads more like a raffle than a market in some ways. Meme stocks get quite a few mentions, too.

A site called Ledger Insights.com has an interesting perspective on profitability – According to their studies, the machinery of NFT investment and who makes money are anything but the market image. This isn’t the Wild West; it’s a mix of buyer-bots, resale losses and an interesting figure of 70% of investors making losses.

Note the “resale” issue. This is the real sting. Any investment asset is supposed to appreciate in value. OK, short term flips in any market are natural risks for losses. NFTs, however, aren’t traditional market values. They’re related to values in other markets. The First 5000 Days will have resale value specifically due to the art market, and quite specifically not flip-happy NFT investors. The same applies to the other high-end NFTs.

The joys of market cynicism

This is where market cynicism pays off so beautifully:

The real values are intrinsic values. These are the values these things would have if the NFT market never existed.

High value means sellers can control resale values. The First 5000 Days is an artwork. Art owners don’t flip their Van Gogh collection every day, either, and certainly not at a loss.

Cultivate thy cynicism, Grasshopper.

Why, O Master?

Because you’ll be a solvent Grasshopper.