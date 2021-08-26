Op-Ed: Sydney pandemic – Commuter country hardest hit and lessons learned

Sydney: The number of new cases continues to grow among a population that is overwhelmingly unvaccinated. — © AFP

New South Wales achieved an unwanted record of 1029 new cases yesterday. What’s odd about this number and the demographics of the pandemic is that most of the high-intensity cases are all on the train lines, according to the case numbers map.

I’ve commuted around Sydney for many years and I know these routes all too well. These are main commuter lines. These are also high-density areas. Southwestern Sydney is the main city growth area, and has been for decades. Decentralization has created a range of satellite cities.

This pattern for the spread of the first wave of COVID was predicted in the US to be along distribution lines and population centers. This prediction was quite correct, and the Sydney version is a form of that sort of spread.

The theory here is that the transmission is channeled through the commuter lines to cause this infection profile.

For example:

Liverpool and surrounding suburbs are huge current and future growth area with a lot of people. The trains and roads connect to the entire southwest.

Bankstown is a key linking area in the inner southwest, with a lot of people going through all the time.

Parramatta is another hot spot, also on the main commuter lines.

Guildford has the misfortune to be between Parramatta, Liverpool and Bankstown. It’s a sort of branch line and local traffic commute.

The pattern is obvious. Less obvious is the fact that the local numbers for these suburbs are odd percentiles of total cases. Each major city suburb has 500 to 600 cases.

Justification for lockdown? Yes.

The headlines reported protests against the lockdowns nationwide recently. They could also have reported, “99.99% of Australians did not participate in anti-lockdown protests”. There’s a reason for that situation.

The Sydney lockdown is obviously working, despite the ferocious Delta strain and its presumed future evolutions and issues with current vaccine efficacy. Hundreds of thousands of people have to travel through these main commuter lines every day.

The natural inference is that the actual number of infectious people travelling is pretty low. Compliance with lockdown must also be pretty good, given the number of people potentially exposed.

The problem is that these areas are also the visible “transmission lines” for COVID. It’s more than likely that more stringent scrutiny on through traffic would work to cut transmission. Shutting down the trains might or might not work.

Acceptance of the anti-lockdown “movement” (when did these guys mention public health or civil liberties before the pandemic?) is extremely low. Australia wants out of lockdown, sure, but not at unacceptable levels of risk.

…For the same reason you don’t go hang gliding in a cyclone. Mysterious, eh?

At the moment, those transmission lines are the issue. The transmission pattern is too obvious to ignore. Tantrums can go in the classifieds.