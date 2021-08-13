Op-Ed: Reimagining T. Rex, yet again — No nano forms, juvenile lifestyle issues, and more

Image credit: Google

T. Rex is the most controversial of all dinosaurs. New findings have rewritten the script yet again. The theory of a smaller version of tyrannosaurs, Nano Tyrannus, is now in serious question. That’s a new spanner in the works for T. Rex theory.

The new approach is based on what is now believed to be a juvenile Tyrannosaur fossil called “Jane”.

There’s a problem here. Medium-sized theropods are extremely rare. (No, things like Deinonychus don’t fit this niche. Different predation type, and more early Cretaceous than T. Rex.) The medium-size carnivores are so rare that a theory called the Carnivore Gap is used to describe the absence of mid-range predators.

It’s odd, in that modern ecologies have predators in all shapes and sizes. “Jane” fits the niche if she’s a different theropod, but if she was a normal T. Rex, a new ball game is in play.

A few qualifiers here:

“Jane” is very much smaller than an adult T. Rex but similar, hence the “nano” theory.

Bite forces between juveniles and adults are very different. An adult T. Rex had a bone-crushing bite force about 16 times more powerful than “Jane”.

Juvenile T. Rex and adult T. Rex protein requirements related directly to the known massive growth spurt in juveniles and maintenance in adults. This is a major issue, because lack of protein would be a serious developmental risk for the juveniles.

Adult T. Rex preyed on hard targets like Triceratops which could deliver a lot of protein.

A dinosaur the size of “Jane” simply couldn’t manage and would be at serious risk of severe injury from Triceratops or other large herbivores.

“Jane” also had a huge need for protein sources.

Juvenile T. Rex lifestyle: Environments

So the logic goes that juvenile T. Rex had a different lifestyle for all these very pragmatic reasons. They filled the niche of the missing medium-size predators, hunting prey that T. Rex couldn’t catch, or wouldn’t find energy-economic to hunt. That explains the Carnivore Gap quite nicely.

There are a few gaps in this theory, not in principle, but in depth and detail which might illuminate a few points.

Excuse a bit of tortuous slow logic here, but it needs to be spelled out:

Herbivores tend to specialize. They fill many niches and specific environments according to availability of their preferred food. Therefore, “Jane” was hunting for these prey in different environments to adult T. Rex. It also follows that “Jane” would inevitably hunt in quite different environments to those of Triceratops and similar large herbivores. These environments would likely be quite unsuitable for adult T. Rex, like denser forests where maneuver and agility would be major issues. This also reduces any risk of confrontation with very high risks like adult T. Rex, known to be cannibals. Juvenile T. Rex like “Jane” would be a serious competitive problem for medium-size predators and may have actually replaced them, if this theory holds true.

So –

Plant fossils, like spores, conifer seeds, and other environmental indicators should show where “Jane” hunted.

Cretaceous flora was very different. There were no grasses, only the earliest flowering plants, and a vast array of ferns of all types. It would be possible to get a pretty accurate picture of the environment and place all the herbivores from plant evidence.

Questions:

Did juvenile T. Rex and adults interact at all? Did T. Rex achieve teenage heaven?

How does this size difference and different hunting capacity affect the T. Rex pack hunting theory? Looks like juveniles couldn’t deliver the amount of protein adults needed from the prey they were able to catch, and needed the food for themselves.

Hunting vs scavenging – A rebuttal of scavenging as a viable strategy in fact

Note that there’s no remotely likely question that “Jane” hunts prey as a matter of survival and development. There’s no way around the fact that these smaller T. Rex are definitely hunters.

T. Rex are still, strangely, considered by some as “scavengers”. There’s a lot wrong with this theory;

Simply hoping to find a carcass to meet a massive need for protein is incredibly inefficient, even if you do have a fantastic sense of smell miles wide. Scavenging only would also mean foregoing all other options. That’s a pretty unlikely, existentially dangerous, scenario for an animal with a massive need for protein. There’s no real need for T. Rex to be a top sprinter to chase lumbering prey like Triceratops or even less problematic prey like Iguanodon. (On that rather arbitrary basis, big cats and wolves couldn’t catch anything.) They obviously had hunting skills learned as juveniles. That’s irrefutable. Why would they suddenly stop hunting? Is Jenny Craig a lot older than we know? If the scavenger theory was the only way of getting food, T. Rex would be at war with other T. Rex all the time. That’s an unacceptable level of extremely high risk. Much worse for the scavenger theory is the fact that available protein would be reduced considerably by other scavengers. There’s plenty of evidence of big T. Rex attacking big, tough herbivores which definitely weren’t dead and did a lot of damage. All major predators today scavenge – But they’re also all active hunters.

This is highly unlikely to be the last word on T. Rex. Theories come and go regularly. My view is that T. Rex had to be ultra-pragmatic and able to do whatever required to survive. Hardly a revolutionary theory, but more practical than some.