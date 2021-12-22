Op-Ed: Quick fix for any strain of COVID? Nasal spray ‘prevents COVID from infecting cells’

A White House official said the US will distribute 500 million free Covid tests as Omicron cases rise. — © AFP

OK, maybe miracles do happen, a bit, at least. A team of researchers from Melbourne, Oxford and Monash universities has been working on an existing drug, heparin, as a nasal spray for an all-purpose COVID blocker. The results so far are promising, and it’s set for trial in Victoria in the next six months.

Heparin is usually an anticoagulant. It was discovered in 1916, and has had a long developmental record since. The drug has been getting a lot of attention in the news for some time. Heparin has been shown to have several notable antiviral properties, specifically binding to COVID spikes.

This treatment option is highly credible and backed up by other research. It’s an interesting solution, too, and very practical for any sort of mass distribution.

This is extremely good news in some less obvious ways:

COVID is the poster-virus for high transmissibility human-to-human respiratory viruses. The ability to shut down infection at the point of contact could well be a “game over” for the pandemic.

The bottom line here is that this way of managing COVID is systemic. If the virus can’t infect, it can’t replicate. If it can’t replicate, it can’t spread. If it can’t spread, the viral population crashes, and fewer, or even no new strains are quite likely.

Heparin fits the bill for the times; it’s easy to manufacture, it’s a known drug, stores at room temperature, and one spray as required is all that’s needed.

Future options

Nasal sprays are the quiet achievers of the last decade or so. Fentanyl is administered by a spray. Extrapolate this way of doing things for other intractable viral pests, common childhood infections, and nasty tropical diseases, and it’s truly a great methodology.

This is where immunology meets all the criteria:

Simple.

Low risk due to method of administration.

Non-intrusive.

Easy commercial and production logistics.

Administration is painless and non-threatening.

Precision metrics and quality control for dosages of just about anything.

Long life storage.

This really is “vaccination by other means”. Classic vaccinations do have an Achilles heel – They’re comparatively high maintenance, and higher cost, even at modern cost base levels. They’re finicky and have a relatively high turnover if not used in specific time frames. Don’t be too surprised to spend nearly 5 seconds at your local GP getting a range of “updates” on your vaccinations in the future.

Just one more thing – A pneumonic plague was the doomsday pandemic scenario. It was the one that would crash humanity. Fix that with a nasal spray, and that threat is gone. Pretty good Christmas present, wouldn’t you say?