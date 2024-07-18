Op-Ed: Psychedelics ‘change your mind’ long-term? Yes.

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment - Copyright COMPASS Pathways/AFP -

Real science isn’t about people in white coats looking pleased with themselves. It’s never been about following acceptable predetermined outcomes like Mary’s little lamb, either. New findings about psilocybin have confirmed a theory that was previously a sort of urban myth with no actual data.

According to a current study published in Nature, psilocybin “desynchronizes” the brain. Anyone who’s ever done psychedelics could have told you that, but this is a bit different. The study by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis produced some rather unambiguous results.

The entire brain lights up on thermal profiles when using psilocybin.

It does so a bit erratically, but it’s a full workout. There are clear indications of a considerable surge of brain activity. This experiment was conducted using non-psychedelic controls, and the contrast was unmistakable.

The study found that the parts of the brain affected were typically those of introspection, that is, the “self” part of the brain. It makes a lot of sense. The mind, duly desynchronized”, is clearly tapping its self-awareness during the experience.

The study further discovered that the brains stayed changed after usage. That is a bit of a milestone in research. It also confirms the urban myths about psychedelics.

So far, so pretty reasonably good. Psilocybin, aka magic mushrooms, have been famous since prehistory for their effects. Supposedly primitive people recognized its properties without the chemical knowledge. A lot of spiritual experiences led to the formation of early religions.

Another world had been discovered, as usual by accident. There’s nothing quite like the human ability to discount its own brain, and “mysticism” as usual took the place of observation. “Eat this and you start tripping” was probably a bit too obvious.

The effects of psilocybin, however, don’t easily fit into mundane experiences. Things are different. Things you’ve never seen before make you think. Just about every original human culture had this experience.

Trying to describe these novel experiences probably did as much or more for human vocabulary as civilization. To communicate, you have to try to express information. It’s easy to visualize Stone Age people trying to tell others what they saw, and not having enough words.

There’s some science in the mix, too:

The mental workout from psilocybin probably triggers synaptic adaptions. This is, after all, what synapses do, and have to do. If necessary, churn out a few more synapses. So, changes to the brain are actually exactly what should happen.

Intense experiences probably also trigger a lot of adaption. If this is about self-awareness, much more so.

Note: “Self-awareness” is perhaps the most irritating expression in behaviorism. You’ll notice the many definitions of self-awareness leave out the “as though you’ve got a choice” bit.

If existence is subjective, (it is) this is where the subject has to make the various equations between experience and self and try to manage the relationship. Psilocybin is simply proving that this process is quite real and, for that matter, unavoidable.

The big deal here is that psilocybin goes beyond the mundane. Unfamiliar experiences call for unfamiliar responses.

Are these experiences “real”?

Real enough, it seems.

If they’re sufficient to get a longer-term physiological response and a bit of brain interior design, that’s real by any neurological standards.

The problem here is the big gap between psychedelics and “modern” perceptions and culture. Stone Age people could find a new world and simply explore it, as they were doing with this world.

You can’t say that about modern culture. People insist on the white bread version of life all the way to the grave.

All that’s needed to derail this very valuable and may I say possibly priceless research is some suburban cartoon-dwellers with budget clout who don’t like it.

This is a whole new and finally verified perspective on the brain. It could lead to undreamed-of developments in everything from art to sociology to logic, and it needs room to breathe.

Viva le desynchronization!