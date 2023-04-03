Connect with us

Op-Ed: No brains, but they learn — Sensitized sea anemones react to stimuli

Excuse the expression – “No brainer”? Yes.

Published

Ocean "stratification" means less deep water is rising towards the surface carrying oxygen and nutrients, while the water at the surface absorbs less atmospheric carbon dioxide to bury at depth
It’s the sort of news that makes even American politics seem rational. New research shows that sensitization will effectively teach things with no functional brain to react.

It’s called associative learning, and animals like sea anemones can learn quite a lot this way. This is Pavlov’s dog with some added issues. All you need to do is have a nervous system that makes the associations.  As you might expect, these associations are pretty much positive or negative. The stimulus has to deliver an outcome to develop the neural reaction.

Researchers at the University of Fribourg created a series of experiments using combinations of light and electricity as stimuli to teach the sea anemones. The electrical impulses were the negative stimuli. The sea anemones learned responses to the combinations.

If a light and an electric shock were simultaneous, the anemones would usually associate the light with the shock. They would retract their tentacles when the light was received, whether or not there was a shock attached.

This type of learning isn’t unknown, and not entirely surprising. Sea anemones live in a very complex environment. They have to learn responses to stimuli, threats, food, and similar issues.  

You could also say this type of associative learning is a survival necessity. The broad psychological definition of associative learning means literally associating ideas with perceptions.

Fear of the unknown, for example, is universal to all higher animals. Whatever it is, is it a threat? You could easily argue that the less you know, the more you fear. In that sense, ignorance is not bliss; it’s a much wider range of perceived threats.

However – This also means that learning is critical to interactions with any environment. It’s a fundamental experience for living things, about as rational as you can get.

Nor is this learning process restrictive. Last year, Australian researchers taught neurons to play Pong. This is a little different, but not out of the ballpark. Neurons are typically parts of a neural network. Their role is to function as part of a bigger system, not to play Pong on their own.

There’s a link to the anemones here. Neurons, particularly motor neurons, are fast and highly responsive. They need to be. So do anemones, which depend on the functionality of their tentacles for survival. These are necessarily highly reactive systems.

These motor systems can also be required to coordinate and perform complex tasks by their nature.  They frequently need to react automatically to risks, preferably without a slow “neural bureaucracy” translating their actions into complex thoughts and then telling each neuron how to react.

From this slightly ponderous but unavoidable logic, it’s quite possible that motor responses are teachable subroutines for some organisms. This implies a fair degree of programmability for associative learning.

Excuse the expression – “No brainer”? Yes.  

__________________________________________________________

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.

In this article:associative learning, motor neurons, Neurons play Pong, programmable neural responses, sea anemones, University of Fribourg
