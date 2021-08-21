  Op-Ed: “How long are COVID jabs effective” vs “Why are vaccinated people getting infected” – Need for clear answers and future options

These two questions and a lot of related questions are natural enough. The problem is that nobody’s too sure. As the Delta strain creates havoc, people are trying, hard, to provide answers. The virus is a moving target, and a lot of people are still unvaccinated.

A few things are pretty clear:

The current strain is different enough from the original to infect vaccinated people.

The large numbers of people getting the Delta strain virus are providing enough volume for the virus to continue to spread.

Infections in vaccinated people aren’t exactly new. It happened with influenza, too. The vaccine simply minimized the effects of infection.

The Israeli infection horror story has all-too-clearly illustrated the many ramifications of vaccination vs the spread of the virus.

The spread of the Delta strain is an indicator of how this virus works in the real world. Much of this behavior was predicted.

The future problems are:

The inevitable next wave will be the first wave to evolve in a largely vaccinated environment.

Viruses have to evolve to beat autoimmune systems by default; to replicate, they must survive encounters with the immune system.

It follows they have a natural inbuilt evolutionary skill set to evade any sort of immune response, and vaccines are designed to trigger immune responses.

Therefore each new wave will have immune-evading “upgrades”.

The current vaccines do undisputedly reduce the severity of current forms of COVID infection. The critical question is for how long. I’ve heard figures like “eight months”, with no indicators of how this number was achieved.

These very mixed messages are undermining the hard work. The fact is that these are the first generation of COVID vaccines. They basically do what viral vaccines are supposed to do, like the flu shot did. The next generation of vaccines will be designed to provide better long-term protection, but that sort of science takes time.

Is there any such thing as natural immunity to a virus?

This is the billion dollar question that isn’t yet being asked. The probable answer is no. Nobody became “immune” to the flu. Everyone got it, despite having had it many times before. Again, it’s how viruses work.

This simple but deadly fact undercuts, (yet again), the dangerously naïve and astonishingly stupid idea of “herd immunity”. There’s no such thing as permanent immunity to a virus as far as anyone knows or admits. That applies to rhinoviruses, herpes, and others, too.

A “cure” for viruses would have to:

Prevent replication in infected people.

Be widespread enough to physically shut down the evolution of new viruses.

Actively enhance the immune response to a broad spectrum of types of virus as a second line of defense.

These are pretty tall orders. The good news is that anti-replication research is now happening. This is the first “genetic weapon” against viruses. It’s fascinating science, and could be the way out of the viral train wreck scenarios. Viruses are alleged to be responsible for many medical conditions including multiple sclerosis and other major conditions.

That said – How do you deliver an anti-replication asset to the world’s population? In what form? It might be easy, or it might be very difficult. It’s probably doable, using a genetic vaccine, not unlike the mRNA vaccines.

The immune system is currently the frontline of antiviral responses. That’s part of the problem as viruses adapt to those responses. What protections to the immune system are possible?

It’s anyone’s guess, and here are a few of my guesses:

A pseudo-immune response, using synthetic immune materials designed to trap viral antigens. This would be a “dummy” system, engaging viruses with media in which they can’t replicate.

A predictive pre-programmed immune response designed to force viral adaption into a harmless or non-viable form. This is Big Number Crunching at artificial intelligence level, but an interesting option.

Passive chemical or other agents in the bloodstream which damage viral proteins to the point of making them much less efficient. It’s theoretically possible, but these agents would also have to be non-toxic to recipients.

Meanwhile back on the treadmill, the world needs answers and a clear path forward. This is tricky science, but the rewards for beating COVID could be massive. The need right now is for a very clear picture of the future approaches and outcomes. People need to know this won’t go on forever.