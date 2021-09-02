Connect with us

Op-Ed: Game changer — New nano disinfectant fights viruses for up to 7 days

Researchers say it has shown effects against coronaviruses and rhinoviruses.

Published

Image: CDC
In a timely discovery, researchers at the University of Central Florida have invented a surface disinfectant which can work against viruses. This is a first, and it’s called “cerium oxide”, using silver nanoparticles and an oxidization process with both chemical and molecular properties.

Researchers say it has shown effects against coronaviruses and rhinoviruses.  The disinfectant bonds with the viruses, “exploding” them by chemical/mechanical interactions. The disinfectant leaves no residue. The disinfectant, as yet unnamed, works on a variety of viruses. It also has applications against Golden Staph and other diseases.

EPA tests indicate the disinfectant has no irritant factors or harmful effects. That’s also a significant development. Mainstream disinfectants may contain a range of active chemicals with potentially harmful chemical actions.

Researchers are also exploring seals and film coatings for further protective options for medical and clean space areas. These local applications may solve many issues for high-use/high-risk contamination management.

Longer-term efficacy, in this case 7 days, is a significant claim and a major achievement if so. Typically, surfaces need to be repeatedly disinfected to maintain cleanliness. It’s an inefficient, unreliable “endless wiping” process where some areas may not be properly disinfected.

Will the market pick it up? Maybe.

Viral particles always exist in incalculable numbers everywhere. Most are harmless to humans, but in a pandemic environment, these sudden increases in populations are built-in risks. They’re in the air, on surfaces, clothes, and anywhere else. The odds favor the viruses by sheer weight of numbers. COVID can survive in the environment for quite a while, too

A hostile disinfected antiviral environment is a potentially huge game-changer. The statistical likelihood of spread goes down with the reduction in viral numbers.

So far, however, the reaction to passive defenses against COVID has been pretty apathetic. UVC, an ultra-violet light frequency which is safe for people but kills viruses, has been largely ignored.

While this disinfectant so far looks promising, is the market ready or willing to make it? That’s the make or break for this disinfectant. The market, if it has any shred of competence, should grab it, and make it under license. It’s a good, simple option.  Let’s see if “market forces” can get something right for a change.

In this article:antiviral disinfectant, cerium oxide, COVID antiviral disinfectant, nanoparticle disinfectant, University of Central Florida
