Op-Ed: Deltacron — A wave of hybrid COVID as new virus accused of ‘plagiarism’

Well, if you’ve been wondering when the inevitable new wave of COVID was coming along, bingo… maybe. Deltacron is currently being called a mix of Delta and Omicron, with some added spike protein. That’s according to the Pasteur Institute.

The timing of the new variant is interesting in a black humor sort of way. This new strain has also emerged as our fearless global duly elected morons cave to pressure for winding down precautions. Gutless is thy name, and useless is thy game. 1.2 million Americans got infected last month. 38,000 Americans died last month. So everything’s fine, right? Cretins.

Media to the rescue again

A new wave of COVID coverage, informed and otherwise, is also spreading. Someone’s even complaining about the name, saying it fuels “panic”. After two years of the pandemic, panic is a bit late.

On an equally predictable note – In keeping with the great tradition of calling everything fake, there’s some older coverage from January, if you please, when the variant was first mentioned. It was called a “false variant” a “hoax”, etc. Now the Pasteur Institute, an actual global authority, has pinned it down.

(The use of the word “hoax” should be a criminal offense by now. That word and the political skanks using it delayed the US response to the initial pandemic by a month or so, and about 30,000 Americans are dying of it per month. The Vietnam War killed about 50,000 Americans in 10 years. Some hell of a sense of priorities you got there, guys.)

Plagiarism?

Seems the Delta virus swiped these proteins from Omicron. To my knowledge, this is a very interesting point. Do viruses swap genes? Yes, they do. When it comes to two very highly infectious directly related viruses with huge populations, it may be a natural hybridization process.

One theory is that the Delta virus is hanging in competing with Omicron by acquiring the protein spikes. Interesting, because the previous viruses didn’t respond to Delta that way.

Viral gene mixing

I’m sure future virology will see this as an all-time no-brainer, but this is a working case to explore. It’s well worthy of study and, god help us, a bit of actual thinking:

What if you can shut down a pandemic by mixing in genes from non-dangerous viruses?

What if you can repurpose an endemic virus to do something useful either in terms of pathology or environmentally?

What if gene switches in viruses can be used to turn off infectious characteristics? (Meh… Seems counterproductive for the virus. Believe it when I see it, but interesting.)

Can you program viral evolution? What if you can?

How infectious is Deltacron? The usual raffle of information

From the various headlines, Deltacron is showing up in the UK, Thailand, and, of course, the US, that Happy Valley for Total Political Irresponsibility. The new virus may or may not be as contagious as measles, as some are claiming prematurely.

Can we straighten something out here:

Level of infectiousness needs more than hype to prove it.

Delta and Omicron are both highly infectious, that we know.

It doesn’t follow with actual data that Deltacron is as infectious or more infectious. It might be is the current state of data.

Whatever the story with Deltacron, what’s needed is hard information and more specifics about the actual scope of infection for the variant.

And now, a moment’s silence, if you please, for the opportunity for the experts to do their jobs. It’d be a nice change.

