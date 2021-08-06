Op-Ed: Can you isolate a national internet? Maybe not, but Russia’s looking at it

Anything connected to the internet — from smartphones to power plant controllers — can be manipulated. — Photo: © Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

China has its Great Firewall. Russia is now also seeking to isolate its internet. Can it work? Yes and no. Apart from the somewhat banal “information dictatorship at the psychotic level” motif, it’s not simple, or easy.

The Chinese model is a case in point. It’s isolated to the extent it wants to be isolated. Chinese cyberattacks, however, don’t seem to find it a problem. It’s a two way street at least to that extent. China runs a lot of stuff on its internet, notably the notorious Social Credit system, too. It has its own advanced network of everything – To a point.

Trade, however, is another ballgame. Unless you want to actually haul hard cash currency around in wheelbarrows, trade must be done online, and it’s a global thing. Banking, ditto. Most business systems are automated because they have to be automated.

…So it doesn’t follow that nominal isolation can be actual isolation, to start with. Unless you’re North Korea, it just doesn’t happen.

Advantages of isolation?

In theory, isolating an internet might deliver:

Instant monitoring of incoming information, transactions, etc., simply because it comes from outside.

Easy to spot foreign interference.

Protection against cyberattacks by other states.

Internal custom information systems which might or might not be immune to hacking.

Arguable improved cyber law enforcement capacity, internally.

Except that won’t happen, definitely not in practice, because a system can only be so isolated. Any sort of access defeats the isolation. Phone phishing scams can easily national systems. They come from whatever can be plugged into those systems.

I was talking to some nut in India who was trying to get information on a scratchy line which had obviously been plugged in to something. No amount of isolation can prevent that sort of thing. A USB port or even a basic phone line, anywhere on Earth, can do that.

The point here is that penetration can be done by very low-tech means. Never mind top quality state actors using top of the line gear and software or intelligence agencies. Internet isolation is porous at best, non-viable at worst.

The wrong message as usual from the usual suspects

The other, rather odd, side to Russia and China’s isolation motif is that it flies in the face of global realities. Global is global; it’s how things work now. Globalization wasn’t stopped by populist idiots or the pandemic. Quite the opposite; it’s more global than ever. A Great Firewall is more likely to be the Berlin Wall of the future than anything else.

Isolation also sends a message of hostility in very difficult, dangerous times. China’s blatant, pick-a-fight-with-everyone hostility is well-known. It’s not so much surprising as annoyingly stupid. Isolation sends a very unambiguous message, and it’s the wrong one, with some serious liabilities.

Isolation also makes the Chinese internet an obvious target for a much less obvious reason. Isolation is also a type of disconnect from other systems. So if anyone targets the Chinese net, nobody else gets hurt in the process. Cascade system crashes in China won’t hit other players.

(There’s something bizarre about isolating the Chinese internet, too. Chinese isolationism was one of the reasons Imperial China was so utterly devastated by its contact with the outside world. Isolation and insularity are hard to separate. Given that a lot of the tech behind China’s Great Firewall is sourced externally…?)

Russia’s motives for isolation are perhaps similar. There is something typically “cliché Russian” about a state operated internet, a slightly rancid echo of the Soviet past. To be fair, Putin’s not talking about “bring back the gulags”, but the image of the monolithic, faceless authority is hard to shake.

It is however strangely naïve, and very un-Russian, to assume that isolation can keep out anything that wants to get in. It can’t. A single phone call could unleash god knows what in vast amounts of data mischief in the background. It’s unlikely that hasn’t occurred to them.

Isolation vs tech progress? It can happen

This is more theory than fact in context with national internets, but it does show up regularly in un-isolated systems. Obsolescence is a serious and very dangerous liability. An isolated internet would have to work on its own parameters, which can become progressively outdated. Worse, the isolated internet can be “unimmunized” against global threats.

Technological regression and stagnation aren’t exactly unknown online. There are still millions of people and businesses using old tech. These are micro forms of isolation in practice, sitting ducks for cybercrime.

Again to be fair – Russia and China aren’t technological dullards. They know the issues. The problem is that most advances in technologies come from the macro environment. New tech isn’t specifically American, European, or whatever. It’s a hybrid of multiple new factors. In online tech, it’s millions of new things regularly coming onstream. Can isolated systems keep up? Can they adapt fast enough? What about artificial intelligences designed to attack and destroy communications systems?

The degree of future complexity can’t be defined. My gut instinct is that any limits, particularly self-imposed limits, let alone a national goldfish bowl, mean asking for trouble. Time will tell, but it could be a sorry saga for any isolated system that’s outgunned by the rest of the world.