Op-Ed: Australia’s fossil fuel stance is embarrassingly backward, self-destructive, and very badly expressed

Smoke belches from a coal-fueled power station in China's northern Shanxi province in November 2015 - Copyright AFP/File Ina FASSBENDER

The average Australian’s response to criticisms of our energy position at COP26 would be “Get in line”. We know how dumb this is. We’ve been saying that for decades.

Australia is one of the world’s biggest exporters of natural gas and other fossil fuels. The Australian government’s much-loathed position on emissions targets at COP26 is therefore inevitably short-sighted. Australia currently has a stated 100 fossil fuel projects which could increase emissions by 1.7 billion tons per year.

This is the end product of the long legacy of our primary resources revenue dependency coming home to roost. The current position is theoretically right if you prioritize the economic short term. In all other aspects, however, it’s nuts. It’s way out of whack with any possible future energy scenarios.

There are some horrible black humor ironies built in to this absurdly short field of forward planning:

There is currently a demand for fossil fuels at least partly because the uptake of clean energy technologies has been blocked for so long.

The increased demand will fuel (puns are such thoughtless things) price moves, including short-term increases and longer-term reductions in prices.

Australia doesn’t seem to have the slightest interest in the many possible options of converting methane to hydrogen. Some Australians say this is just another example of the tech-blindness of Australian governments in general. Others say it’s a lack of education, although I don’t seem to remember a St. Ignoramus?

If you’re somehow getting the impression that not all Aussies support this utterly predictable and astonishingly stupid stance, you’re right. The problem is that there are also some good commercial and economic reasons for upgrading, upvaluing, and updating our whole approach to energy production and technologies.

Those reasons include:

The world is already going elsewhere with clean energy technologies for good economic as well as environmental reasons.

Australia is one of the bigger uptakes of clean energy. 1 in 4 Australian homes use solar, for example.

Clean energy is now far more marketable worldwide. There is a deep global demand which fossil fuels simply can’t match.

Fossil fuels add quite a lot to our notoriously expensive domestic freight costs. In higher price times, that hits everybody. Anything at all would be cheaper in the higher cost frames.

The other side of this equation may not be popular, but does have to be explained. The government’s position, easy to criticize as it is, isn’t pure hypocrisy. There are some big issues for Australia:

A LOT of very big money is invested in Australian energy producers. That money is extremely nervous, with good reason. These are truly huge global-scale corporate capital investments.

There would be a definite large negative hit to the entire Australian economy if we suddenly stopped exporting. (This is a banal analogy, and therefore an official government position. Even phasing-out, the obvious move, isn’t getting mentioned, let alone repurposing.) That said, a large reduction in these energy exports would hit government revenue and profits pretty hard.

A major capital hit to these producers would do arguably far worse damage than any other aspect of the clean energy moves. Loss in equity values alone could be truly murderous.

Sooner or later, the hit will come. Australia can’t risk the no-win position of producing large amounts of unmarketable, and probably highly regulated, carbon exports. Added environmental costs for refining and emissions could be pretty solid for both producers and customers.

The trouble at the moment is a widely perceived, and probably quite real, failure to start adjusting. Instead of repurposing the carbon products to non-fuels, the mindset isn’t moving – At all.

Nobody’s thinking ahead. Worse, although our energy producers have a lot of technical capacity, nobody is allowed to be seen to be thinking ahead. The image of stoic imbecility we’re seeing at COP26 is the official market response, to a very large extent.

This isn’t about greenwashing domestic energy or other simplistic things. It’s about the economic future of vast amounts of valuable resources. This is where the near-endless criticism within Australia is fully justified.

Wombat syndrome: A wombat is a burrowing marsupial which digs its hole and then presents a virtually armoured backside to the world as a defence. How impressed can anyone be?

Technological backwardness: Total failure to explore new opportunities for high value carbon non-emission products like graphene.

Economic denialism: Refusal to see values in alternative energy sources despite the huge uptake in Australia.

Irresponsibility as a global citizen: We have an obligation to act in the best interests of humanity and the world. We’re doing nothing of the sort, and doing it exceptionally badly. As part of the problem, we should be part of the solution.

A bizarre approach to our own stated official economic interests: What can I say? The glacier is hitting, the ship is sinking, and we’ve somehow decided to stay on the Titanic? It’s beyond whacko.

Clearer?