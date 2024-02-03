Op-Ed: 3D printed brain tissue breakthrough — Who cares? You should.

Industrial 3D printer at The Design Museum, London. Image by Tim Sandle

It’s one of the great mysteries of modern media. How did the utterly useless become the only permissible topic for news coverage?

It’s tough to get noticed in the media with all the prehistoric politics, cutesy rich psychopaths, and adorable wars. All those exciting obsolete old idiots are unmissable, right? How could anyone survive without the very latest from arguably the dumbest least useful people in human history?

…So when the University of Wisconsin-Madison creates 3D-printed functional brain tissue, the coverage is a bit sparse, to put it mildly. Some of the science sites covered this, but an inexcusable number didn’t, or haven’t yet.

After all, who needs technology, medicine, and science? This is a huge achievement. It’s Nobel Prize stuff. Functional brain tissue, printed to order. …And it works. The ramifications for neurology alone are mind-boggling.

Obviously, nobody wants to know about possible printable cures for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. These hideous conditions affect millions of people.

Now we encounter a strange contradiction. It’s called “Not paying attention to your own sci-tech coverage” demographics.

For example – There’s always plenty of news about Alzheimer’s. In science and professional media, it’s unavoidable. It’s mainly the terrifying news that gets out. They’ve even discovered that Alzheimer’s may be “transmissible”. There’s not much news about the kinds of science which might cure it. It’s the old story – It’s a disaster today, and it’s a day job for plodders tomorrow.

It makes some iffy sense from a publishing perspective. Fear sells. A whole new approach to Alzheimer’s might not sell. It doesn’t generate adrenalin. There are too many syllables in “Alzheimer’s”, anyway. Busy work for brainless bozos.

Meanwhile, back on the subject of neurology – This is perhaps one of the most useful possible bits of practical neuroscience news in quite a while. The print-to-order neural tech alone is beyond useful.

With all the talk about AI organic interfaces, you think it might be a good fit? Could a printable, customizable, brain be handy? Could a multi-cortex artificial intelligence learn to grow up and watch soap operas?

At this stringent level of information management, don’t hold your breath. The University of Wisconsin-Madison may well have done the whole future of AI science and medicine a big favor. If anyone notices, consider yourself lucky.

…We now return you to our classic Tales of Fraudulent Futility drama in which our bovine cast attempts to make sense of simple sentences from 10 years ago. Not suitable for children under the age of 90.

_______________________________________________________

