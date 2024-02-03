Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: 3D printed brain tissue breakthrough — Who cares? You should.

This is perhaps one of the most useful possible bits of practical neuroscience news in quite a while.
Avatar photo

Published

Industrial 3D printer at The Design Museum, London. Image by Tim Sandle
Industrial 3D printer at The Design Museum, London. Image by Tim Sandle

It’s one of the great mysteries of modern media. How did the utterly useless become the only permissible topic for news coverage?

It’s tough to get noticed in the media with all the prehistoric politics, cutesy rich psychopaths, and adorable wars. All those exciting obsolete old idiots are unmissable, right? How could anyone survive without the very latest from arguably the dumbest least useful people in human history?

…So when the University of Wisconsin-Madison creates 3D-printed functional brain tissue, the coverage is a bit sparse, to put it mildly. Some of the science sites covered this, but an inexcusable number didn’t, or haven’t yet.

After all, who needs technology, medicine, and science? This is a huge achievement. It’s Nobel Prize stuff. Functional brain tissue, printed to order. …And it works. The ramifications for neurology alone are mind-boggling.

Obviously, nobody wants to know about possible printable cures for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. These hideous conditions affect millions of people.

Now we encounter a strange contradiction. It’s called “Not paying attention to your own sci-tech coverage” demographics.

For example – There’s always plenty of news about Alzheimer’s. In science and professional media, it’s unavoidable.  It’s mainly the terrifying news that gets out. They’ve even discovered that Alzheimer’s may be “transmissible”. There’s not much news about the kinds of science which might cure it. It’s the old story – It’s a disaster today, and it’s a day job for plodders tomorrow.

It makes some iffy sense from a publishing perspective. Fear sells. A whole new approach to Alzheimer’s might not sell. It doesn’t generate adrenalin. There are too many syllables in “Alzheimer’s”, anyway. Busy work for brainless bozos.  

Meanwhile, back on the subject of neurology – This is perhaps one of the most useful possible bits of practical neuroscience news in quite a while. The print-to-order neural tech alone is beyond useful.

With all the talk about AI organic interfaces, you think it might be a good fit? Could a printable, customizable, brain be handy? Could a multi-cortex artificial intelligence learn to grow up and watch soap operas?

At this stringent level of information management, don’t hold your breath. The University of Wisconsin-Madison may well have done the whole future of AI science and medicine a big favor. If anyone notices, consider yourself lucky.

…We now return you to our classic Tales of Fraudulent Futility drama in which our bovine cast attempts to make sense of simple sentences from 10 years ago. Not suitable for children under the age of 90.  

_______________________________________________________

Disclaimer
The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.

In this article:3D printable brain tissue, 3D printers, brain tissue, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Avatar photo
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

3 hours ago
A scene from 'Fitting In' A scene from 'Fitting In'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Fitting In’ doesn’t understate the difficulties of womanhood

‘Fitting In’ is an unconventional teen comedy in which a young woman struggles with a rare medical diagnosis

22 hours ago
Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone

World

Quake trauma haunts children in Turkey’s container city

Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone - Copyright AFP Javier TORRESFulya OZERKANCansu Gol lost her baby in the...

17 hours ago
Danny Griffin and Ali Skovbye Danny Griffin and Ali Skovbye

Entertainment

Review: Ali Skovbye and Danny Griffin star in a new ‘Gilded’ mystery on Hallmark

On February 2, "Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers" premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

10 hours ago