NYTSTND: Charging four devices as you sleep

Stylish and functional, the NYTSTND. Image by Tim Sandle.

The aim of NYTSTND is to offer an uncultured technology-driven utility for the home. While there are other devices that offer home charging solutions they are not as have the same aesthetic design considerations and they do not offer the same diversity of functionality. The company is new on the market, and it was founded by its CEO, Adam Bdoyan.

The NYTSTND is available in different format, with the top range presented as a ‘QUAD’ solution. By this the manufacturer means that it can charge up to four devices from the same charging dock, from a single plug solution (trio, duo and single charging options are also available). One of the units was provided to Digital Journal to review.

This was the QUAD made from sustainably sources Amish wood and a soft white leather. This comes with overheating, overpressure, overcurrent and foreign object detection, useful technology that protects both the NYTSTND and the objects being charged.

The NYTSTND is certainly stylish, and it fits well by the bedside (the design is based on a combination of wood and soft leather). The ability to charge multiple devices, especially overnight, will appeal to the busy professional.

In terms of the way devices are charged, two can be charged wirelessly and two via a connector (USB-C). For the wireless function, the NYTSTND uses MagSafe technology. MagSafe is a proprietary magnetically attached wireless power transfer and accessory-attachment standard developed by Apple Inc. This means the NYTSTND can charge the Apple watch.

NYTSTND – multiple charging solutions (Image: Tim Sandle)

In addition, any Qi-compatible devices will work with NYTSTND chargers (in other words, all devices carrying the Qi logo are compatible). Qi (‘chee’) is a form of wireless charging, which facilitates charging over short distances without cables. The technology delivers 2x10W fast wireless charging.

There are currently ten assorted color options available for the NYTSTND, each has a power cable 1.5 meters (or five feet) in length, which provides positioning options for over-night charging. Add-on accessories are also available.

When tested out the NYTSTND worked very well, delivering fast charging and it looks good to boot. Prices range from $129 up to $234, depending on the model. Orders can only be made via the manufacturer’s website, with international distribution.