Not so cheesy: How open are consumers to microbe-produced cheese?

Bleu de Gex, a creamy, semi-soft blue cheese made in the Jura region of France. Image by Myrabella. CC BY-SA 3.0 & GFDL

Researchers at the University of Göttingen have been investigating consumer acceptance of non-animal based ‘cheeses’. This is part of a wider program of food technology companies devising biotechnological processes for the production of non-dairy ‘dairy products’.

These approaches fall under the umbrella term ‘precision fermentation’ whereby egg and milk proteins are produced with the help of bacteria or fungi. This results in foods that resemble milk or cheese and which are intended to have a familiar flavour and texture.

Precision fermentation is an advanced kind of metabolic fermentation, where living organisms, with the aid of enzymes, convert organic chemicals from the feedstock into usable components.

For those who support this line of development do so with the aim of creating more sustainable food production. This can arise as nutrient-rich proteins are produced using fewer resources.

Is this a future for cheese, particularly for consumers open to animal-free alternatives? The answer depends on the degree of consumer acceptance.

The researchers at the University of Göttingen constructed an online survey based on a representative cohort of 2,000 participants.

Based on the responses, the researchers analysed how various aspects of information affect the acceptance of cheese produced in this way. This showed how information has only a minor influence on whether consumers would try or buy cheese from precision fermentation.

What appeared to matter most were references to the technological genetic modification of the microorganisms required for the production process. When the term ‘genetically modified’ is used, this leads to a slightly significantly lower willingness to try the product.

It was also found that emphasising the consistently high quality of the products and advantages in terms of the environment and animal welfare in particular increased the willingness to try such cheese.

Conversely, the situation is different when consumers are informed about possible risks, for example that farmers could lose their source of income due to the new technology or that large companies could exert too much power on the market. These aspects reduced the willingness to buy and pay for such cheese the most.

This led the researchers to conclude that consumers in Germany are open to cheese from precision fermentation if they are informed about the benefits and high quality of the product. However, the design of the communication needs to be carefully constructed in order to address concerns about the impact on traditional agriculture.

The research appears in the journal Future Foods, titled “Beyond the cow: Consumer perceptions and information impact on acceptance of precision fermentation-produced cheese in Germany.”