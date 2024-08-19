Non-thermal medical procedure developed for irregular heart rhythm treatment

A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap - Copyright NYU Langone Health/AFP Joe Carrotta

The company medical Palomar Health has announced the implementation of a procedure offered at its Palomar Medical Center Escondido. This is a novel procedure called pulsed field ablation. At the heart of the technology is the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System.

The technology is designed to treat the condition atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rhythm. This is in a way that carries a lower risk of complications and shorter anaesthesia time (when compared to traditional treatment).

The new technology took eighteen years to develop. In recent months, pulsed field ablation has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the acceptance marks a milestone in heart treatment.

The process involves the use of microsecond-scale, high-voltage electrical fields to cause irreversible electroporation and destabilization of cell membranes, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

In terms of how the technology presents a medical advantage, during a traditional ablation procedure, a catheter is guided to the interior of the heart. This procedure generates extreme temperatures––hot or cold––to destroy targeted areas in the heart associated with abnormal heart rhythms.

Where the new technology differs is because of thermal energy, the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System uses short bursts of high energy, or electrical pulses, that target affected heart tissue that cause atrial fibrillation.

Whereas traditional, thermal ablation procedures carry a risk of injury to surrounding bodily areas such as the oesophagus and diaphragm (due to the variations in temperature), the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System, in contrast, relies on tissue-selective, non-thermal electric fields to remove affected heart tissue, avoid damage to surrounding structures and protect surrounding heart tissue.

The technology’s launch could be timely for the U.S. healthcare system since the incidence of atrial fibrillation is on the rise.

Atrial fibrillation occurs when the top two chambers of the heart (the atria) beat too fast and with an irregular rhythm (fibrillation). Individuals with atrial fibrillation are at a higher risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

It is estimated that 12.1 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2030, more than double the number in 2010.

The new procedure can also be considered for individuals with minimal to no symptoms of atrial fibrillation, providing long-term benefits such as lower risk of heart failure, stroke and dementia.