NOAA: Methane emissions jumped to record levels last year

For the second year in a row, NOAA scientists saw a record annual increase in atmospheric levels of methane.

Published

Oil Drilling Site, Saline Township, Michigan. Noyice the methane flare. Source - Dwight Burdette. CC SA 3.0.
Atmospheric levels of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, increased by a record amount for the second year in a row in 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Methane is a powerful, heat-trapping greenhouse gas that’s the second biggest contributor to human-caused global warming after carbon dioxide, according to USA Today.

A preliminary analysis by NOAA showed the annual increase in atmospheric methane during 2021 was 17 parts per billion (ppb), the largest annual increase recorded since systematic measurements began in 1983.

The increase in atmospheric methane during 2020 was 15.3 ppb. From NOAA’s observations, scientists estimate global methane emissions in 2021 are 15 percent higher than in the 1984-2006 period. 

CH4 trend: This graph shows globally-averaged, monthly mean atmospheric methane abundance determined from marine surface sites since 1983. Values for the last year are preliminary. Credit – NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory

While carbon dioxide emitted from the burning of fossil fuels can linger in the atmosphere and contribute to global heating for generations, methane is far shorter-lived, reports The Guardian.

Climate activists describe methane as being a “blow torch” to the climate, compared with the gradual boil provided by CO2. Rapid cuts in methane could help curb disastrous global heating, according to scientists.

Levels of carbon dioxide continue to increase at historically high rates. The global surface average for carbon dioxide during 2021 was 414.7 parts per million (ppm), which is an increase of 2.66 ppm over the 2020 average. 

This marks the 10th consecutive year that carbon dioxide increased by more than 2 parts per million, which represents the fastest sustained rate of increase in the 63 years since monitoring began. 

CO2 trend: This graph shows the monthly mean abundance of carbon dioxide globally averaged over marine surface sites since 1980. Credit – NOAA Global Monitoring Laboratory.

“Our data show that global emissions continue to move in the wrong direction at a rapid pace,” said Rick Spinrad, administrator of Noaa. “The evidence is consistent, alarming, and undeniable.”

Methane comes from a variety of sources, from the decay of organic matter in wetlands to the burps of cows, however, NOAA points out that about a third of emissions can be attributed to the fossil fuel industry, which leaks and burns off large quantities of methane when drilling for oil and gas.

“Polluters’ record profits must be used to properly seal and remediate every well and fix every methane leak,” said Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.

